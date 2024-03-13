UNH men's basketball team goes cold, is ousted at Vermont

Mar. 12—The University of New Hampshire men's basketball team's shooting was as cold as Lake Champlain, and because of that, the Wildcats' string of never reaching the America East championship game continues.

UNH shot 36% from the field — including 14% on 4-for-28 from 3-point land — and fell to defending champ Vermont 66-59 on Wednesday in a league semifinal at Patrick Gym in Burlington.

The Wildcats trailed by seven points at halftime, and the Catamounts scored the first nine points of the second half to build a 16-point lead (40-24) that ultimately proved insurmountable. UNH pulled within four points on a Jaxson Baker's 3-pointer with 57 seconds remaining, but no closer.

Baker led all scorers with 21 points. UNH's Clarence Daniels, the league's player of the year, scored 14 points — five below his average. Guard Ahmad Robinson added 16 points.

Ileri Ayo-Faleye led UVM with 19 points.

UNH finished 16-15 under first-year Wildcats coach Nathan Davis.

Vermont improved to 27-6 and will host the winner of Tuesday night's semifinal between Bryant and UMass Lowell.