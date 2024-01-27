UNH men's basketball team falls to UAlbany

Jan. 27—The University of New Hampshire men's basketball team was hoping to take care of business at home in its two-game stretch spanning three days.

The Wildcats rallied for an overtime win over Binghamton on Thursday but weren't as lucky Saturday against the University of Albany. The Great Danes built a 10-point lead with five minutes remaining and held off the Wildcats 86-79 in an America East contest.

UNH dropped to 12-8 overall and 4-3 in the conference. Albany improved to 11-10 and 3-3.

Amar'e Marshall and Sebastian Thomas supplied a potent 1-2 punch for the Great Danes, scoring 29 and 25 points, respectively.

Senior forward Clarence Daniels led UNH with 21 points, including the 1,000th in his two seasons in Durham.

Guard Ahmad Robinson added 19 points for the Wildcats, who have some time off before visiting UMass Lowell on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Providence wins in Cooley's return

The hostility inside a sold-out Amica Mutual Pavilion was fervent before the start of Saturday's game between Providence and visiting Georgetown.

Ed Cooley was bombarded with boos as the Georgetown coach exited the tunnel before his first game against the Friars since leaving Providence College after 12 seasons to coach the Big East Conference-rival Hoyas last March. By the final buzzer, however, the Friar faithful's wrath had eased as PC downed Cooley and the Hoyas 84-76.

Devin Carter led all scorers with 29 points for the Friars (14-6, 5-4 Big East), including a breakaway windmill slam in the final minute that punctuated PC's win.

Boston College beats Notre Dame

Devin McGlockton's 15 points along with six rebounds led Boston College to a 61-58 win over Atlantic Coast Conference rival Notre Dame on Saturday in South Bend, Indiana. BC (12-8, 3-6 ACC), shot 59.1 % after intermission.

— Field Level Media