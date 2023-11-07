UNH men's basketball opens season with 83-72 loss at Syracuse

Adrian Autry, right, had his debut as head coach of the Syracuse University men's basketball team on Monday with an 83-72 win over UNH.

SYRACUSE – Senior Clarence Daniels scored a team-high 21 points as the University of New Hampshire men's basketball team opened its season with an 83-72 loss to Syracuse on Monday at the JMA Wireless Dome in the first meeting between the two programs. Syracuse led 44-32 at halftime, but the Wildcats opened the second half on a 13-4 run, cutting the lead to 48-46.

UNH junior guard Ahmad Robinson's jumper from the paint cut the Syracuse lead to 51-45 with 14:49 left. Robinson and Naim Miller both scored 15 points for UNH, which hosts Curry College on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Judah Mintz led Syracuse with 20 points. It was the first game for both head coaches - Nathan Davis at UNH, and Adrian Autry at Syracuse.

Syracuse announced the hiring of Autry on March 8 to replace Jim Boeheim, who had coached the Orange for 47 seasons.

The Orange never trailed, and led by as much as 23 following Kyle Cuffe Jr.'s free throw with 8:39 left in the first half. However, New Hampshire cut the deficit to 51-45 after Robinson’s basket 5:11 into the second half.

But that was as close as the Wildcats would get.

