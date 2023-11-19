UNH keeps coveted Brice-Cowell Musket with 44-25 season-ending win over rival Maine

UNH quarterback Max Brosmer threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns – and rushed for another in a 44-25 win over the University of Maine on Saturday at Wildcat Stadium.

DURHAM – Junior quarterback Max Brosmer threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns – and rushed for another to lead the University of New Hampshire football team to a 44-25 win over the University of Maine on Saturday at Wildcat Stadium.

With the win, the Wildcats retain the Brice-Cowell Musket – which is presented annually to the winner of the Border Battle – and end the regular season at 6-5 overall and 4-4 in the CAA.

UNH has won 17 of the last 20 battles for the Brice-Cowell Musket, and now leads the all-time series, 58-45-8.

UNH senior running back Dylan Laube, the national leader in all-purpose yards who has been invited to play in the East-West Shrine Game and the Senior Bowl, did not play.

UNH scored first and held the lead the entire game by scoring six touchdowns, including five in the first half to build a 34-14 lead that was extended to 44-17 in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore running back Myles Thomason finished with a game-high 174 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. He carried the ball a career-high 16 times for 55 yards, caught two passes for 11 yards – including a 10-yard score – and had two punt returns for 108 yards, including an 89-yard TD.

UNH's Logan Tomlinson led all players with eight catches for 121 yards, including a two-yard touchdown.

UNH’s defense recorded six tackles for loss, including three sacks, one forced fumble and fumble recovery, an interception and seven pass breakups. Senior safety Joe Eichman recorded a team-high six tackles (six solo) and his team-leading third interception of the year.

Junior cornerback Noah Stansbury tallied five tackles (four solo) and three pass breakups. Junior linebacker Ryan Toscano also had five tackles, one of which was a strip-sack in which he recovered the fumble.

Maine quarterback Derek Robertson had numbers close to his career highs. He completed 31 of 51 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns; he entered the game with career highs of 36 completions and 52 pass attempts.

Trevin Ewing had seven catches for 79 yards – both career highs – with a 14-yard TD. Jamie Lamson had a team-high eight catches for 50 yards, including a two-yard score. Tristen Kenan was Maine’s top ground gainer with 11 rushes for 48 yards.

Maine finished the 2023 season at 2-9, 1-7.

UNH’s offense amassed 373 yards on 62 plays while Maine recorded 346 total yards on 73 plays.

UNH notebook

Sophomore wide receiver Joey Corcoran eclipsed 1,000 career receiving yards. He increased his total to 1,017 with two catches for 21 yards.

Junior safety Noah Palm recorded his 100 th career tackle with the third of his four stops. He is 1 of 10 active Wildcats to reach that milestone and now has 101 career tackles.

UNH's Nick Mazzie went 6-for-6 on PAT attempts for the fourth time this season and made his lone field goal attempt.

Brosmer ended the season with 294 completions on 459 attempts for 3,464 yards and 29 TDs. Those numbers rank second on UNH’s list of single-season superlatives in completions, attempts and yards.

Brosmer also ranks No. 2 on UNH’s career leaderboard in yards (8,716), completions (760) and attempts (1,225).

Kyle Lepkowski’s 56-yard TD was longest career reception.

Thomason’s 89-yard punt return marked his career long; his previous long was 61 yards at Stonehill College in the this year’s opener.

