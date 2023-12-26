UNH hockey starts strong in final year of coach Mike Souza's contract. Will he keep job?

DURHAM — Although the University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team is off to its best start in a decade, the Wildcats have yet to finish with a winning record under head coach Mike Souza, fueling speculation his job could be in jeopardy.

UNH entered this season with an overall record of 58-84-20 and 36-65-16 in Hockey East over Souza’s five full seasons. He is currently in the final year of a contract with an annual salary of $240,000 that is set to expire April 30, 2024.

“Unfortunately I can’t comment on that,” said Allison Rich, UNH's director of athletics. “It’s a personnel matter. I’m not allowed to talk about that before anything is done. I can’t talk about the contract or any negotiation or anything like that. It wouldn’t be appropriate for me to do that. It’s a personnel matter and that’s private.”

Rich, who started at UNH in 2022, recently opted not to renew the contract of longtime men’s basketball coach Bill Herrion after 18 seasons and a program record of 227 wins.

“I can’t control those things,” said Souza, 45, a former Wildcat hockey star. “I can’t control those decisions. You can consume yourself with those thoughts, but I try not to. I hope that I have a good enough reputation that if it’s not here it will be somewhere else, but I certainly want it to be here.”

Souza wants to bring UNH back to its past level of success

The Wildcats' best record under Souza came in the 2019-20 season when they went 15-15-4 overall. Their best year in Hockey East was in 2018-19 at 8-10-6, Souza’s first season at the helm.

Before becoming the head coach, Souza spent the previous three years as a UNH associate head coach under Dick Umile, who retired following the 2017-18 season. Once a Division I power, the program hasn’t had a winning record since the 2013-14 season and hasn’t made the NCAA tournament since 2013.

The Wildcats' last appearance in the Hockey East semifinals came in 2015.

During Souza's playing days, UNH reached the NCAA Frozen Four twice. That includes 1999, when UNH advanced to national championship game in Anaheim, losing to rival Maine in overtime after Souza scored the tying goal in the third period.

He is still working to reach those heights as a coach.

“I’m fortunate to get paid to be the head coach here, but it’s about what I can give to a place that’s given so much to me,” Souza said. “I’ll feel that way as long as I get to stand behind the bench.”

Wildcats showing signs of promise in 2023-24

Mike Souza, in the final year of his contract as head coach of the University of New Hampshire men's hockey team, has the Wildcats off to an 8-4-1 start to the season. The Wildcats entered this year with a 58-84-20 overall record, and 36-65-16 in Hockey East over Souza’s five full seasons.

Through 13 games this season, UNH has shown early signs things might be turning around with an 8-4-1 overall record (4-2-1 in Hockey East) and a top-20 national ranking.

“We have a real competitive group that has depth throughout the lineup,” Souza said. “I think that’s been a key for us.”

The mark includes impressive wins over preseason No. 1 Boston University and defending national champion Quinnipiac, both at home where attendance has been up. The Wildcats are also 4-0 following a loss.

“The start was important for us,” Souza said. “Wins against good teams are naturally going to give the team confidence. I’m certainly pleased where our team’s at and the progress we’ve made to date.

“It’s a group that’s maturing and it’s nice to finally see results,” he added. “I know how special this place is when we’re winning. I think the guys are getting a small taste of that now and I want them to continue to be hungry.”

Souza says decision on if he gets a new contract is up to Rich

Souza noted nine of the team’s top 10 scorers are underclassmen and said the proposed renovations to the Whittemore Center, which he calls a “game-changer for our program,” will significantly help recruiting.

His boss said she is impressed.

“I’m very happy with the way the team is going,” Rich said. “The team is looking wonderful. The coaches are doing a fantastic job this year. I’m very pleased with where we are this year, but unfortunately I can’t talk about contracts.”

“We’ve had some initial conversations,” Souza said, “but ultimately that’s going to be her decision. I certainly hope to be here for a long time.”

Souza says UNH's young talent indicates good things to come

Freshman Ryan Conmy and sophomore Cy LeClerc of Brentwood lead the team in scoring. The lineup will receive a boost with the return of junior forward Liam Devlin, who missed the last eight games with a broken finger.

“I think we’ve got a good, young team and I know that we’ve got a good class coming in next year,” Souza said. “I just hope I have an opportunity to coach those kids for a long time, and I hope to have the opportunity to continue to call the Whittemore Center home for a long time.”

One of the highlights of the season came in the second of two games at Rochester Institute of Technology on Thanksgiving weekend. UNH scored the tying goal in the waning seconds of the third period and the winning goal in the closing seconds of overtime to gain a series split.

“It wasn’t how you draw it up certainly, but it was definitely a happier bus ride home,” Souza said. “That’s a perfect example of a resilient group that’s competitive. We always talk about finishing everything we do and playing right to the last buzzer.”

The Wildcats will try to capitalize on the momentum they built during the first half of the season starting on Dec. 29 with a game at Army West Point in the first of four contests to complete the non-conference portion of their schedule.

“What you do in the second half is all that really matters,” Souza said. “I think the first half was a lot to build off and get excited about. Our goal is to play our best hockey the second half of the year.”

