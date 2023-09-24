UNH football: Wildcats fall to 2-2 on season after 29-25 loss to Delaware

Max Brosmer, shown here in a game last season, threw for a career-high five touchdowns in Saturday's season-opening 55-17 win over Stonehill.

NEWARK, Del. – Junior quarterback Max Brosmer set career highs with 34 completions and 58 attempts, and senior Dylan Laube registered the second 100-yard kickoff return of his career, but the University of New Hampshire lost to Delaware, 29-25 on Saturday at Delaware Stadium.

The Blue Hens (3-1, 2-0 CAA) rallied from an early 18-0 deficit and held off UNH (2-2, 0-1 CAA) to give former Wildcat offensive coordinator and new Delaware Head Coach Ryan Carty a victory against his former team.

Brosmer went 34-for-58 for 392 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers. He completed passes to eight different receivers. Sophomore D.J. Linkins made five catches for a career-high 110 yards, senior Kyle Lepkowski reeled in five catches for 83 yards and a TD, and graduate student Logan Tomlinson snared six receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Senior Joe Eichman led the defense with a career-high 11 tackles and a forced fumble. Senior Max Oxendine chipped in with nine tackles and a forced fumble.

Delaware quarterback Ryan O’Connor completed 24 of 37 passes for 335 yards and three touchdowns. Marcus Yarns carried 16 times for 105 yards and a rushing touchdown, and he made five receptions for 74 yards and a TD. Jourdan Townsend paced the Blue Hens’ air attack with five catches for 122 yards and a touchdown.

The Wildcats marched down the field again, only to be turned away on downs at the Delaware 15 when Brosmer’s pass intended for Tomlinson in the end zone was broken up.

Game notebook

Laube registered the second 100-yard kickoff return of his career; he accomplished the feat at Richmond on Nov. 5, 2022.

Only three other UNH players have ever returned a kickoff 100 yards: Dan Losano (1973), Andre Garron (1983), and R.J. Harvey (2001).

Collins’ blocked punt was the fourth blocked kick for the Wildcats in the first four games of the season.

UNH entered the week tied for No. 1 nationally in blocked kicks (Morgan State).

Brosmer went 19 of 30 for 270 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

The 19 completions were spread among seven different receivers.

Linkins was the leading receiver of the half with a career-high 93 receiving yards (on four catches) in the first quarter alone.

Linkins’ career-long 56-yard reception moved the ball from UNH’s 15 to UD’s 29 and set the table for the Brosmer-to-Tomlinson TD.

Linkins had two catches for 42 yards on the game’s initial drive but was stripped by Delaware’s Khalil Dawsey at the Blue Hens’ 2-yard line. UD recovered the fumble in the end zone for a touchback that kept the game scoreless.

Up next

The Wildcats return home on Saturday and will face Towson. Game time is 3 p.m. from Wildcat Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: UNH football Brosmer sets career highs in loss to Delaware