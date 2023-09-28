UNH football will visit Ryan Day, Ohio State in 2027, both schools announced Thursday

DURHAM – The University of New Hampshire football team will play at Ohio State University of the Big Ten Conference on September 11, 2027, at Ohio Stadium, the two schools announced Thursday.

The Wildcats are 2-1 all-time versus current Big Ten schools, with victories against Rutgers (2004) and Northwestern (2006) - both with head coach Rick Santos as quarterback - and a loss to Minnesota (2012).

The head coaching matchup between Santos and Ohio State’s Ryan Day will pit two of the all-time great Wildcat quarterbacks against each other.

Santos passed for 13,212 yards and 123 touchdowns while accumulating 14,615 yards of total offense in from 2004-07. The three-time Walter Camp All-American won the Walter Payton Award in 2006 as the most outstanding offensive player in FCS football when he threw for 3,125 yards and 29 touchdowns. He was a three-time Atlantic-10/CAA Offensive Player of the Year (2005-07) and four-time All-Conference First Team quarterback.

Santos possesses school career records in pass attempts (1,498), completions (1,024) and passing yards (12,189). He holds the top two and four of the top six single-season records in completions, headlined by 301 in 2005. His '05 season included a school all-time high 3,797 passing yards.

In his tenure as UNH's quarterback from 1997 to 2001, Day set nine UNH records, including career marks for pass completions (653), touchdown passes (53), completion percentage (59.9 percent) and total offense (8,492 yards). Each of those records was subsequently surpassed by Santos.

Day is still ranked third in program history in pass attempts (1,089) and fourth in passing yards (7,670) and completions (653). He holds the university single-game mark for most pass attempts (65), which he set Nov. 4, 2000, when he helped rally the Wildcats from a 31-3, late third-quarter deficit to a 45-44, overtime victory at No. 2 Delaware.

UNH (2-2, 0-1 CAA) meets Towson (1-3, 0-1 CAA) for Family Weekend/Cheer and Spirit Day on Saturday. Opening kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: UNH football to visit Ryan Day, Ohio State in 2027 in non-league tilt