UNH football team to play at Ohio State in 2027

Sep. 28—Well, this will be a challenge.

The University of New Hampshire football team will visit Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes of the Big Ten Conference on Sept. 11, 2027 at Ohio Stadium, the two schools announced Thursday.

UNH annually plays one FBS team every season. This season, on Sept. 9, the Wildcats lost to Central Michigan, 45-42. In the coming years, UNH will play at Central Florida next season, at Ball State in 2025, at Syracuse in 2026, and, after they visit Ohio State in 2027, the 'Cats will visit Boston College in 2028.

Ohio State would represent the biggest name opponent UNH has ever faced.

The Wildcats are 2-1 all-time versus current Big Ten schools, with victories against Rutgers (2004) and Northwestern (2006) — both with head coach Rick Santos as quarterback — and a loss to Minnesota (2012).

The head coaching matchup between Santos and Day will pit two all-time great Wildcat quarterbacks head-to-head at the 102,000-plus capacity Horseshoe. Day is also a former Manchester Central star.

Ohio State is currently ranked No. 4 nationally in the Associated Press Top 25 after beating Notre Dame on Saturday night.

Day is 49-6 all-time coaching at OSU.

In his tenure as Wildcat signal caller (1997-2001), Day set nine UNH records, including career marks for pass completions (653), touchdown passes (53), completion percentage (59.9%) and total offense (8,492 yards). Each of those records was subsequently surpassed by Santos.

Day is still ranked third in program history in pass attempts (1,089) and fourth in passing yards (7,670) and completions (653). He holds the UNH single-game mark for most pass attempts (65), which he set Nov. 4, 2000, when he helped rally the Wildcats from a 31-3, late third-quarter deficit to a 45-44, overtime victory at Delaware.

No. 14/17 UNH (2-2, 0-1 CAA) hosts Towson (1-3, 0-1 CAA) on Saturday at 3 p.m.