UNH football team to play 12 games in 2024

Jan. 10—The UNH football team will play 12 regular-season games in the 2024 season, kicking off on Thursday, Aug. 29, at the University of Central Florida, an FBS school in Orlando.

UNH will play seven road games and five home contests at Wildcat Stadium, beginning with a CAA opener against new conference member Bryant University on Saturday, Sept. 21. The regular-season schedule concludes on Saturday, Nov. 23, at rival Maine.

The full schedule (game times will be announced at a later date):

Thursday, Aug. 29: at Central Fla.

Saturday, Sept. 7: at Holy Cross

Saturday, Sept. 14: Stonehill

Saturday, Sept. 21: Bryant*

Saturday, Sept. 28: bye

Saturday, Oct. 5: at Harvard

Saturday, Oct. 12: at Elon*

Saturday, Oct. 19: Rhode Island*

Saturday, Oct. 26: at Villanova*

Saturday, Nov. 2: at Albany*

Saturday, Nov. 9: Monmouth*

Saturday, Nov. 16: Stony Brook*

Saturday, Nov. 23: at Maine*

*-CAA game