Unforgettable weekend for OSC competition winner

One member of our Norway and Denmark Official Supporters Club branch was the lucky winner of a prize which included a trip to the FA Cup final and a place on our Four-in-a-Row parade.

Though being part of an Official Supporters Club is about bringing communities of City fans together, it’s also about bringing fans from across the world, closer to the City.

And recently a member of the Norway and Denmark branch was the lucky recipient of a trip to Manchester, including flights, hotels and tickets to the FA Cup Final.

Arne and his son were the lucky prize winners, and had an incredible time despite the final result.

"I'm not used to winning anything. That's why it was absolutely unbelievable to learn that I was the competition winner of a complete FA Cup Weekend for two," said Arne.

"I brought my youngest son Sindre with me on what turned out to be a fantastic lifetime experience.

"I have been a City supporter almost all my life and always dreamed of seeing City play a final at the (for a Norwegian) mythical Wembley.

"Therefore, the disappointment over the result quickly passed, when we thought about everything we had experienced in terms of atmosphere and togetherness with all the wonderful City fans.

"And not least that we could look forward to the historic 4-in-a-row parade in Manchester on Sunday."

But Arne's incredible weekend still had one final surprise in store, as he was invited to join the Community bus as part of the parade through Manchester.

He added: "It made an overwhelming impression to experience thousands of singing and cheering people for every meter of the parade.

"And to see crazy fans occupying every streetlight, traffic light and scaffoldings along the way. For us, it was actually even bigger than seeing Pep and the players up close.

"City are lucky to have so many dedicated fans. My son, who got to stand at the very front of the bus with the City mascots, told me he had his best time ever.

"I joined in on that, no words can describe the feeling. So Sindre and I just wish to thank all the City supporters and everyone at the Club for making this weekend the best in our lives!"

