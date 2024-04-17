'Unflustered Hearts in good shape for upset mission'

[BBC]

There is something different about Hearts at the moment. A welcome change and undoubtedly one of the reasons for success this season.

There is no sense of panic. On Saturday against Livingston the team went two goals behind and for the third time this season clawed their way back to earn points.

In years gone by the thought of going two behind at home to teams Hearts were expected to beat would have brought outrage and clamour for the fans to have managers sacked.

In December Ross County were 2-0 up and looked destined for a win only for Kenneth Vargas and Lawrence Shankland to find the net late on and earn a draw.

Then in January newly-promoted Dundee were 2-0 ahead at the break. This time Hearts secured all three points after a spirited fightback.

Saturday, though, was a shock. Livingston had only won three league games all season and here they were 2-0 up midway through the first half. Hearts responded with four before the break to the delight of the near-capacity crowd.

On Sunday it's a trip to Hampden to take on a Rangers side still battling for a domestic treble. There will be little room for error as Philippe Clement will have his team fired up for this one.

A place in the Scottish Cup final at the end of May is the prize. Hearts have lost all four meetings with Rangers this season and haven't beaten them for four years. Sunday would be the perfect time to put that right.