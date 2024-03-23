Unfazed: Licking Heights’ Blaine Claffey silences Lancaster bats in season opener

LANCASTER – Licking Heights pitcher Blaine Claffey heard the noise from the Lancaster dugout during his warmup pitches and through the first two innings. He wasn’t fazed.

As the game progressed and Claffey continued to throw up zeros on the board and silence the Golden Gales’ bats, there was less and less coming from the opposing dugout.

The visiting Hornets were able to back up their crafty junior lefthanded pitcher’s masterful job on the mound by taking advantage of some Lancaster miscues and came away with a 4-1 opening-day victory on a cold and blustery day at England Field.

Lancaster's Hayden Allen gets set to swing at a pitch as Licking Heights' catcher Tino Martin waits for the pitch during Saturday's nonconference game at England Field. The Hornets topped the Gales, 4-1.

Licking Heights, who lost a tough 5-4 opening game last year to the Gales, finished with only five hits, but they were able to score enough runs on a pair of errors, and the Gales didn’t help themselves by walking seven batters, with two of those scoring.

“We are a gritty team, and we have to battle and make the routine plays when they come to us and take advantage of that,” Licking Heights coach Cody Paterniti said. “We try to capitalize on everything that is presented to us. We have a lot of respect for Lancaster, and coach (Corey) Conn runs a tight ship. They are fundamentally sound. We lost a close one last year, so it was nice to come down here and to be able to flip the script against a good team.

Claffey was in control from the start

Claffey pitched all seven innings and limited the Gales to just two hits. Lancaster scored its lone run on a sacrifice fly from Dylan Bird in the third inning.

Licking Heights junior pitcher Blaine Claffey fired a complete-game, two-hitter against Lancaster in a 4-1 nonconference win on Saturday at England Field.

Claffey only finished with two strikeouts, but his array of off-speed pitches kept the Gales off-balance the entire game.

“My mindset doesn’t change, regardless of the weather, I am just trying to do everything I can the best I can,” Claffey said. My catcher, Tino (Martin), called a lot of first-pitch changeups, which helped, and no matter if it is a strike or ball, it sets up the next pitch well. I could tell they were getting frustrated, and It was kind of funny because when you first go out there, (the Lancaster players) were all chirping in the first couple of innings, and then you put up a couple of zeros and it got a lot quieter.”

Claffey was helped by his defense which turned in a pair of double plays. After giving up the run in the third inning, Lancaster only threatened to score once the rest of the way. In the fifth inning, the Gales had a runner on third with two outs and Claffey quickly ended the threat with a strikeout.

“Blaine works harder than anyone in our dugout,” Paterniti said. “He is fundamentally sound. He hits his spots, and he has a great mentality. If you hit a home run off him or he strikes a guy out, he doesn’t care, he has the same emotion. He is even-keeled, and he is going to do what he does. He just loves to compete.”

The Hornets were able to take a 2-0 lead in the second inning after Joel Busker singled and Grady Stephens, who had three hits to lead the way for the Hornets, doubled. Martin was then able to put the ball in play, but a fielding error by the Gales allowed both runs to score.

Lancaster cut the margin to 2-1 in the bottom half of the third. The Hornets added a pair of insurance runs in the fifth as three batters reached base via walks, and then Stephens delivered a two-run single down the rightfield line.

Back to the drawing board for the Gales

It was a disappointing day for Lancaster. The Gales, who are usually stellar on defense, struggled, and their pitchers never seemed to get in a good groove.

Lancaster junior pitcher Darren Ramsey gets set to fire a pitch against Licking Heights on Saturday. The Golden Gales fell short, losing a 4-1 nonconference game at England Field.

Darren Ramsey started and pitched the first four innings. The two runs he gave up were unearned. He issued three walks in the fourth inning but was able to leave the bases loaded. Canon Ailes lasted only a third of an inning before sophomore Cam Griffith finished the game out. He also overcame an error and a walk in the seventh inning to leave the bases loaded.

“We gave way too many free passes and (Licking Heights) made it hurt,” Conn said. “We can’t defend walks and unfortunately, we had too many. We had some routine plays that we didn’t make and those are big momentum swings and game-changers when you let them get on in what should have been an out or even a double play.

“With the conditions like they were today, we knew runs were going to be at a premium, and defense has always been our strong point, and it was to our advantage in a way for some of those (defensive) plays and we just left some plays on the field that we would like to have back.”

