‘Unfair’: Real Madrid star urged to depart after being left ‘hurt’ by UCL final decision

A headline member of the first-team ranks at La Liga giants Real Madrid is being urged to consider an exit from the club this summer.

That’s according to Relevo, who point towards Andriy Lunin as the player in question.

Shot-stopper Lunin, for his part, is of course fresh off a somewhat cruel close to the 2023/24 campaign.

After shining in place of long-term injury absentee Thibaut Courtois whilst the Belgian recovered from an ACL tear, Lunin was swiftly relegated back to the bench upon Real’s no.1 returning to fitness.

The Ukrainian played an absolutely pivotal role in Real Madrid navigating their way to the final of the Champions League, only to be forced to watch on from the sidelines in this past weekend’s showpiece clash with Borussia Dortmund.

And as much, it would appear, has not gone down at all well in Lunin’s camp.

As per the aforementioned Relevo, the 25-year-old ‘understood’ Carlo Ancelotti’s decision to restore Courtois to starting duties at Wembley.

However, this did not prevent him from being left ‘hurt’.

The player’s inner circle, meanwhile, are of the opinion that Lunin being dropped was nothing short of ‘unfair’.

And for this reason, they have informed the goalkeeper that, over the months ahead, he should take into serious consideration seeking out a new adventure.

Lunin has already agreed to the terms of a contract renewal with Real Madrid.

However, the documents remain unsigned, with the Ukrainian international’s entourage increasingly of the opinion that as much should remain the case, with Lunin good enough to seek out a starting berth elsewhere on the continent.

