‘Unfair’ – Former Manchester United midfielder hits out at club for Ten Hag mistreatment

Former Manchester United midfielder Gordon Strachan has slammed the club’s treatment of manager Erik ten Hag.

The uncertainty remains over Ten Hag’s future despite it being two-and-a-half weeks since United’s FA Cup win over Man City.

It would be safe to say the vast majority of United fans don’t want change in terms of first-term manager, but that is the focus right now instead of planning for next season.

United have met with managerial candidates since the end of the season, which we’ve always seen as disrespectful to the current manager while understanding why the new co-owners would want to access their options.

One former player unhappy with United’s behaviour is Gordon Strachan, who feels Ten Hag is being mistreated by his former club.

“I do find it staggering that his future hasn’t been resolved yet. The FA Cup final was two weeks ago,” the Scot told Prime Casino, as cited by the Manchester Evening News.

“Are Man United waiting for Dan Ashworth to come in and start making decisions? Surely that’s not the case and surely he’s having conversations with the club without being officially appointed to the role of Director of Football anyway.

“If the people running the club genuinely don’t think that Erik ten Hag is good enough, then they need to tell him now, because what’s happening at the moment is unfair.

“I also think there’s a point here where Erik ten Hag has to say, ‘If you don’t want me here, if you don’t think I’m good enough, then fire me!'”

There is no guarantee that Ashworth will arrive before the start of the new season. United need to settle a dispute with Newcastle before the respected sporting director can be removed from his period of gardening leave.

Managerial list cut down

In recent days, we’ve seen three managers ruled out of the running as potentially successors to Ten Hag. They include Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino and Gareth Southgate.

That leaves us with Roberto De Zerbi and Thomas Frank if you believe everything that has been reported.

Hopefully, Ineos come to their senses and back Ten Hag.

