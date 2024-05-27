Unexpected Patriots late-round rookie gets Deebo Samuel comparison

There’s belief that New England Patriots rookie Jaheim Bell could one day be looked at as one of the biggest steals of the 2024 NFL draft. The seventh-round pick is a versatile playmaking machine with the ability to do everything on offense.

No one knows this more than wide receiver specialist TJ Brown, who has worked with Bell behind the scenes. Brown has built a strong reputation through his incredible work with some of the best receivers in the country at the NFL, collegiate and high school levels.

When appearing on Patriots Daily with CLNS’ Taylor Kyles, he explained why he believed the Patriots got a steal with a player he believes has a similar trait to San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel.

“When I met [Jaheim], he was a big kid. He played receiver in high school. He played everything in high school,” said Brown. “I coached against him his senior year in the playoffs. …He ran the first punt back. Next drive, they get the ball, he caught a pass, took it to the crib. Next time, we scored, kicked the ball to them, he took a kick return to the crib.

“Jaheim has always been a great athlete with big size. So I actually think ya’ll got a steal with him on some Deebo-type stuff because he can really do everything. He can get stuff out of the backfield. He can run routes. He can block. Actually at the Senior Bowl, they actually said he had the best blocking out of all of the tight ends that was there.”

Along with Bell, Brown has also worked with Patriots rookies Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker.

Adding a do-it-all tight end was one of the biggest needs for New England when entering the draft. They currently have veterans Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper on their roster, but they clearly needed some youth at the position.

Bell’s unique skill set could get him on the field sooner rather than later. That would obviously be huge for a Patriots team desperately looking for more impact players to give their struggling offense a spark.

