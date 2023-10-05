Unexpected change in roles has Frostproof's Pittman in the driver's seat at quarterback

FROSTPROOF — Frostproof coach Richie Marsh said the Bulldogs coaches pushed senior Daiveon Pittman hard in the offseason and expected him to be a big contributor for the team this season.

Pittman, indeed, is an integral part of the Frostproof offense but not as he was expected to contribute. A wide receiver, Pittman was thrust into the starting job at quarterback when Caden Marsh sustained a season-ending injury in the kickoff classic.

As the season has evolved, Pittman has become a steady performer, good for more than 100 yards of offense and one touchdown per game.

Richie Marsh couldn't be more pleased with how his senior quarterback has developed.

"I'm just so proud of him," Richie Marsh said. "I'm crazy about him. I just think he has stepped up majorly."

The offense with the new quarterback has clicked quicker than Marsh thought.

"We thought we were going to change a lot," he said. "We changed nothing. That's why I'm so proud of him."

Pittman said he was nervous going into his first game as a starter but has since settled into his new role.

''It's fine," he said. "It's fun leading the team from the quarterback position.''

It has been an adjustment. He went from route running and blocking to knowing everyone's roles. He has to study more film, read defenses and make decisions on when to throw and run.

The most surprising thing, he said, about the position was how quick he had to make decisions and how quick he had to get the ball out.

Quarterback wasn't completely a new position. He played quarterback until he got to high school. But he mostly was a running quarterback, only passing when needed.

In the season opener against Lakeland Christian, his first start at quarterback, Pittman statistically wasn't bad. He was 5 of 8 for 62 yards and rushed for a season-high 64 yards. Frostproof led early but Frostproof's penalties and turnovers allowed the Vikings to come back. The only down side of Pittman's day was a couple of incompletions on short passes that would have kept the ball away from LCS.

"After we graded that film, he just took that critique and swallowed it," Richie Marsh said. "To me when you talk about quarterbacks, there are all shapes and sizes and talents and strengths and weaknesses. But the best ones are the ones who can have a conversation with a coach and go out on the field and do it. I don't care how talented they are, how tall they are or how good they can run, if you can't have a conversation with them and then they go out on the field and be able to execute that, it's frustrating."

Another of Pittman's strengths is that he's even-keeled; not getting too up or too down. After the first game, he didn't let the LCS loss get him down and he has since helped lead Frostproof to four straight wins.

"He took everything that we grade him for and turned around and made it happen," Marsh said.

For the season, Pittman, who said it took about two or three games to become comfortable with the position, had passed for 322 yards and two touchdowns in five games and rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns. They're modest numbers by themselves, but together he has a team-leading 505 yards of total offense.

"He had a tough summer because we rode him hard in the summer — really hard to the point where I was wondering what type of a season he was going to have," Marsh said. "He's done so well when you ask him to do more. That's the biggest thing. He does really good when you ask him to give you something he doesn't think he has. Now, I don't think he questions himself any more."

The experience Pittman has gained will be crucial going forward. Beginning Friday, Frostproof (4-1) begins a three-game stretch against George Jenkins (4-0), Mulberry (4-1) and Fort Meade (4-0) that will determine a district championship, playoff berth and playoff seeding if the Bulldogs make the playoffs.

"I feel I'm more ready now than when I started off as a quarterback," Pittman said. "I have a better bond with my teammates and can help them because I'm figuring out more things out and know more."

If Pittman has a choice of playing quarterback, wide receiver or defensive back in college, his choice now is to play quarterback. Marsh said he expects Pittman's recruiting to pick up as the season goes on, a season that has developed quite differently than Pittman expected.

"I expected to play receiver the whole season and play DB," he said. "I wasn't expecting to play quarterback."

