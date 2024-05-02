Unexpected Bengals rookie named one of top steals of his 2024 NFL draft round

When it comes to the 2024 Cincinnati Bengals draft class, some names are bigger than others.

Jermaine Burton and his texts from Joe Burrow, for example, is bigger than most. And late-rounder Josh Newton is making some noise, too.

But fans haven’t heard all that much about sixth-round pick Tanner McLachlan out of Arizona.

Until now, anyway, with ESPN’s Field Yates naming the tight end as one of his favorite steals and values of the draft:

McLachlan was one of my favorite sleepers in the class and my 113th-ranked player. He has excellent size (6-5, 244 pounds) and is an instinctive/smooth route runner with really good skills after the catch. Cincinnati was a rare team that leaned on a legitimate rotation of tight ends in 2023 (four consistently saw play time), and McLachlan figures to be a part of something similar, with Mike Gesicki and fellow draftee Erick All also with the Bengals this season.

McLachlan was notable on the consensus boards after the draft, but even on the Bengals, he has otherwise been a quiet name compared to fellow tight end and rookie Erick All.

Not that the Bengals will complain. The team has completely revamped the tight end depth chart at the top (Mike Gesicki) and behind the usual names (Drew Sample, Tanner Hudson). McLachlan’s all-around game that currently feels underrated gives him a legit shot at the final 53.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire