Uneven Ground: How one Chesterfield County high school fights for greatness, and for what they deserve

PAGELAND, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Over in Pageland, South Carolina, the Central High School track team has developed quite the reputation.

“We have probably 15 individual state championships,” boasts Billy Blakeney, the team’s head coach for the last 25 years.

They’re winners alright, but it’s how they’ve managed to do it that has become quite the topic around the Chesterfield County town.

“They call us the grass team because we run on grass,” admits sophomore standout Journey Hough.

Central High boasts a big stadium for a school of its size, but there’ no paved surface for track.

It’s something they don’t do by choice. In practice, injuries are common. It took all 5 minutes for us to see one when we paid a visit to their field earlier this spring.

“Obviously track-wise, there are others that have better track facilities than we do,” says assistant coach Joel Dale.

Considering the school doesn’t even have an actual track to begin with, that is quite the understatement. In fact, Central is the only one of the four high schools in Chesterfield County that truly doesn’t have one.

Horry County Cop: Allergies prevented me from smelling alcohol on deputy later charged with drunk driving

Chesterfield High and Cheraw High both have tracks. McBee High has access to one but it’s across the street from campus.

And yet somehow the Central Eagles continue to amaze, even winning a state championship as a team back in 2014.

“To be able to have that success and not have the facilities, to be able to practice, like other schools do, it’s been frustrating,” said Mitch Leaird, Central’s Athletic Director for the last decade.

It seems like the odds are always against them. When the Eagles compete in meets, they don’t participate in the pole vault because the district won’t build one for them. As far as equipment goes, that’s the worst of their problems. but to be clear, there are others.

For example, because they’re lacking in a lot of equipment, Central has had to get pretty creative to help their athletes get ready for events. Their hurdles, for example, are made out of PVC pipe.

“We’re always behind the ball,” said Blakeney. “But one thing I learned about these kids is that they never complain about our field or practices. They just come out and give it 100%.”

But that doesn’t mean the team is fine with their current situation. Every year they’ve asked the Chesterfield Country School board for some help, and every year, they’re left wondering why they can’t get it.

“What I hear is, sometimes this end of the county might not get what some other ends of the county do,” Dale said.

In addition to a lack of a real track, The Eagles don’t participate in pole vault and use hurdles made from PVC pipes.

To find out what was really going on, Queen City News decided to take matters into our own hands. Yet when we called the school board, initially we were told they wouldn’t talk about Central’s track problem.

That’s when I went to the school board meeting earlier this month to get answers.

Now after repeatedly ignoring our questions, suddenly the board had some news.

“It’s actually part of the plan we are going to present in a few minutes,” school board chairman Chad Vick said.

Interesting how that changed.

In fairness, back in the spring of 2023, plans to revitalize all four stadiums were unveiled by the board. However, this was the first time anyone had discussed it publically in months.

“When I heard that this was talked about again, I was glad to hear it,” said Leaird. But it was a surprise to me.”

We went back and watched every board meeting from the past year and we found something else. In August, detailed plans to upgrade Cheraw’s facilities were discussed, McBee’s needs were broken down the following month, with the attention turning to Chesterfield in October.

Somehow, regarding Central, the district never detailed plans until we got involved.

South Carolina New-Indy plant reaches $103 million settlement over environmental concerns

In a follow-up call, Vick said that was an accident. Many folks at Central however aren’t buying it.

“I’ve never seen or heard from anyone who is reliable about getting a track,” said Blakeney.

And so this is where we are: Central wants help from the board, while the board wants help from the community, vowing to solve all with a new penny tax. Among the track team, optimism is not high the vote will pass. but then again…

“A lot of people want us to have to a track or at least, they verbalize that,” Dale says. This might give them an opportunity to say, ‘Hey! Yeah, I’m willing to pay a little extra.'”

It’s yet another hurdle and most likely not the final one.

“We would have to go back to the drawing board for capital funds and see what we can do,” Vick admitted when asked what would happen if the vote doesn’t pass.

But in the meantime, don’t expect any less effort from the central track team. After all, they’ve never run from a challenge before

“If I can run on this, I can do anything,” Hough said.

And that is something that will never change.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.