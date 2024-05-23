The unenviable task of being a sports reporter (and fan)

May 23—Being a sports fan can be rough, as you live and die with your team. There's always next year!

It's excruciating to be a journalist in the same respect. This time, however, keep your thoughts to yourself.

It's a golden rule of sports journalism to keep an unbiased perspective so we can give you, the reader, a fair and balanced article that favors no team.

But, it doesn't change the fact that deep down we find ourselves rooting for teams. We're human after all.

You get to meet, interact and cover these players that are growing up before our eyes. Before their season begins, they all have the same goal: win Sectionals.

And that's where we're at this week as seasons come to an end and some advance beyond.

This week has been the culmination of the season for all spring sports and really the entire year. From soccer to wrestling and volleyball to baseball, each team starts with that mindset. and each sport has made this sectional week exciting, regardless of the sport.

It's human nature to get swept up in the excitement or big play this week, but as journalists we keep an unbiased opinion to be able to retell the game to you the reader.

It doesn't mean that deep down I'm not rooting for someone to win. But, you'll never know.

I mean, I'm always rooting for a good game and for the players to put it all out there. and they do. It won't change the notion that I'm going to change my mood depending on who wins or loses a championship game.

Because in the end, it's all Section VII to me. I've only lived in the North Country for two years so I don't have any rooting interest in a program.

That doesn't mean I haven't met great coaches and kids who make up various teams. They've been nothing but fantastic.

But, it remains that this week I want to bring you the best coverage I can to give you a story to help remember what happened. Or to learn from it first.

Starting yesterday, finals have been playing at Cardinal Park and Chip Cummings Field on the Plattsburgh State campus.

Next week, however, all bets are off. Section VII baseball and softball teams will be entering regional play against schools from other parts of the state.

It'll still be business as usual. I'll still maintain a professional demeanor though I'll be rooting for our section to make a run.

But, I'll keep it quiet as it's part of my job. With at least six regional games being in Plattsburgh starting May 29, it'll be a fun ride to watch and cover these games.

I'll just have to keep quiet about it.

I'll just save my fandom for the (disappointing) Carolina Hurricanes, (bad) Carolina Panthers and the (frustrating) Boston Red Sox.