UND's winning streak snapped in 64-54 loss at Cal State Fullerton

Dec. 1—FULLERTON, Calif. — UND's second-half comeback came up short and the Fighting Hawks' six-game winning streak came to an end Friday night.

Cal State Fullerton's Dominic Brewton scored a game-high 19 points in a 64-54 win over UND.

Eli King's 14 points and nine rebounds led UND, which also received double-figures scoring from Treysen Eaglestaff with 13 and Tsotne Tsartsidze with 10.

Eaglestaff was 6-for-19 from the field and 1-for-6 from 3-point range. Classmate B.J. Omot also had a tough shooting night in finishing with six points on 2-for-12 shooting and 1-for-5 shooting from beyond the arc.

Fullerton beat UND 44-31 on rebounds.

The Hawks were 6-for-23 from 3-point range but Fullerton was worse at 2-for-13.

UND couldn't overcome a 21-point first half in which the Hawks shot 28.1 percent from the floor. UND shot 44.8 percent from the floor in the second half.

Fullerton led most of the way, taking its largest lead of 15 points early in the second half.

Omot's only 3-pointer of the game cut the Fullerton lead to 53-50 with 5:21 left in the game.

Brewton, though, responded with a three-point play on the other end to push the lead back out to six with 4:26 remaining.

UND remains in California for a matchup at UC Riverside at 6 p.m. Sunday. The Hawks return home Dec. 9 to play Portland at 1 p.m. at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.