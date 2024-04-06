UND's 1883 Collective announces membership structure

Apr. 5—GRAND FORKS — The newly formed 1883 Collective has launched its new membership structure.

Supporters of the collective can now become members at different levels and access unique benefits tied to UND student-athletes and the athletic programs, according to a Friday press release from the 1883 Collective.

Contributors to the collective can choose from five different membership levels, ranging in price from $25 per month up to $1,000 per month. New members also have the option to pay their membership on an annual basis rather than monthly. If a member chooses that option, they receive one month of free membership.

"We're excited to launch our memberships to help us provide more name, image, and likeness opportunities for student-athletes at UND," 1883 Collective CEO Jonathan Holth said in a statement. "The unique benefits that members will receive will further connect the passionate UND athletics fanbase and our dynamic student-athletes."

Each level has membership benefits. The basic membership for $25/month includes a membership decal and a signed thank you card from an 1883 Collective student-athlete.

The flagship membership, the top membership, includes benefits such as exclusive dinners with coaches and student-athletes, invitation to an 1883 Suite event at the Ralph Engelstad Arena, signed memorabilia, invites to meet-and-greet events with student-athletes and coaches, a $350 credit to the 1883 Collective store and opportunities to have lunch with the 1883 Collective student-athlete of your choice.

At all membership levels, people have the option to designate their gift to a specific team, split evenly between two teams, or have it go to the general athletics fund.

Additionally, the collective has announced the formation of its Founders Club. For a one-time large contribution, Founders Club members will receive all the benefits of the Flagship membership, plus a seat on the 1883 Collective Advisory Board for a three-year term.

There are five of these seats available. Those interested in being an 1883 Founders Club member are asked to reach out to the collective for more information. All of the other membership levels can be accessed directly on the website at 1883collective.com.

According to Holth, the collective has been active since its launch day, meeting with several student-athletes and regional businesses to help guide student-athletes through NIL opportunities and helping businesses understand how they can engage with UND student-athletes for marketing opportunities.

The collective was officially announced on March 20, 2024, by local business owners Holth and Matt Bonzer.