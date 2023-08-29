Undrafted wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley to make Commanders’ initial 53-man roster

Wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley was one of Washington’s priority signings after the 2023 NFL draft. Now, it looks like the undrafted rookie from Penn State will make the Commanders’ initial 53-man roster, according to John Keim of ESPN.

WR Mitchell Tinsley has made the 53-man roster, per source. Quite a journey for him as a UDFA; good hands and adept at making contested catches. Didn't want to risk exposing him to waivers. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 29, 2023

The competition for the final two — or three — wide receiver spots on Washington’s 53-man roster was competitive. Tinsley impressed throughout OTAs, training camp and the preseason. In the final preseason game against the Bengals, Tinsley caught three passes for 89 yards and a touchdown.

The Commanders did not want to take the chance of losing Tinsley via a waiver claim.

Earlier on Tuesday, Washington released fellow undrafted rookie wideout Kazmeir Allen. Allen has potential but is raw as a receiver and punt returner, and the Commanders would like to continue developing him on the practice squad.

While the final roster isn’t yet set, Dax Milne is also expected to make Washington’s roster for the third consecutive season. Veteran Byron Pringle is also expected to make Washington’s initial 53-man roster, which would mean seven wide receivers. Those numbers could change once cuts from all 32 teams are finalized.

