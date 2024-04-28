Undrafted tracker: Where did WSU players sign after the NFL draft?

Apr. 27—PULLMAN — Three former Washington State players heard their names called in this weekend's NFL draft: Safety Jaden Hicks, edge rusher Brennan Jackson and cornerback Chau Smith-Wade.

Several more are signing undrafted free agent deals with NFL teams. Here are those players, updated with each development.

Ron Stone Jr., edge

Former WSU edge Ron Stone Jr., a three-year starter who earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors after last season, signed an UDFA deal with Las Vegas, according to reports.

Stone will be linking up with former WSU quarterback Gardner Minshew, his teammate of one season, back in 2018. Stone redshirted that season.

Last season, Stone totaled 59 tackles, 28 solo, and added 11 tackles for loss. He registered five sacks, including a pair of strip-sacks in WSU's win over Wisconsin.

Sam Lockett III, safety

Former WSU safety Sam Lockett has received invitations to Seattle and Kansas City's rookie minicamps, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC in Houston.

A Spokane native, Lockett played two seasons at WSU, registering 73 tackles (42 solo) in 2023. He added three tackles for loss, and he intercepted two passes. Lockett tallied three passes defended and one forced fumble.

Devin Richardson, linebacker

WSU linebacker Devin Richardson has received an invite to Seahawks minicamp, according to Wilson.

A transfer from Texas (by way of New Mexico State), Richardson played one season as a Cougar, carded 62 tackles last season, including 31 solo and 2.5 for loss. He forced one fumble as well.