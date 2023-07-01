Undrafted rookies with legit chance of making team for Cardinals

Because the Arizona Cardinals are thin on established experience in the NFL at many positions, this year’s undrafted rookie class has players with a real chance of making the roster. Simply because there are questions of depth, they could be able to make a contribution and live out their NFL dream despite going undrafted.

Who are those players to watch?

RB Emari Demercado

The only proven NFL production in the running back room is from James Conner, the starter. Corey Clement has been in the NFL for a while but has mostly been a special teams player.

Demercado has a chance to make an impact.

TE Blake Whiteheart

If the Cardinals intend on using multiple tight ends on offense regularly, they could keep four on the roster. Zach Ertz and Tret McBride are locks and Noah Togiai is likely the leader for a third job, but the room is uncertain after that.

Whiteheart has as good a shot of being that fourth guy as anyone.

TE Joel Honigford

Honigford could be a guy to watch for all the reasons Whiteheart is. He also likely has an advantage because he should be a strong blocker already as he converted to tight end after being an offensive tackle.

DL Jacob Slade

