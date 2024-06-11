Undrafted rookie WR gets minicamp tryout with Patriots

Rookie wide receiver Rory Starkey Jr. is getting a minicamp tryout with the New England Patriots, per the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed.

Starkey played college football at Samford University. He recorded 27 catches for 240 yards last season, averaging 7.6 yards per catch. His best year came in his freshman year in 2019, when he tallied 39 catches for 743 yards and seven touchdowns at the University of Pennsylvania.

Starkey spent four seasons of his collegiate career at Pennsylvania before transferring to Samford in 2023. He was named to the All-Ivy Second Team in 2022, after catching 56 passes for 515 yards and four touchdowns.

Starkey is an under-the-radar invite for a Patriots team looking for depth at the wide receiver position. Adding depth and improving that room is key to a successful revamp for the offense.

