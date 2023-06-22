Undrafted rookie TE Joel Honigford enjoying practice opportunities

One of the Arizona Cardinals’ undrafted rookies is tight end Joel Honigford. He played collegiately at Michigan and made a position change from the offensive line.

He is experiencing new things as an NFL tight end.

In college, he had only one reception. That was in 2021.

According to AZCardinals.com’s Darren Urban, Honigford only ran one passing route all last season for the Wolverines. He rarely even ran pass routes in practice.

So in the Cardinals’ offense in the offseason program, it has been different.

“I’ve enjoyed it,” he told Urban. “Being able to (catch the ball) every day has been good for me.”

The Cardinals’ tight end room seems pretty open. Zach Ertz and Trey McBride are the only locks to make the team, which means Honigford, who “has a leg up,” according to tight ends coach Ben Steele (via Urban), in many ways because he is used to blocking.

Keep an eye on him once training camp starts at the end of July.

