Undrafted rookie RB T.J. Pledger to be among Cardinals’ next round of cuts

The Arizona Cardinals must release five more players from their offseason roster to get to 80 players by Tuesday afternoon. They did not announce their cuts Monday, so that announcement is forthcoming.

However, we know who one of the player cuts will be.

According to multiple reports, undrafted rookie running back T.J. Pledger will be released.

Pledger had done pretty well in the offseason. When head coach Kliff Kingsbury has spoken of the running back room, he recently said that there were six players who could make the team. Pledger was one of the six running backs.

In the Cardinals’ 24-17 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens, he did not gain any rushing yards but did have a 14-yard reception.

List

Ravens 24, Cardinals 17: Individual stats from Arizona's preseason loss

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Story originally appeared on Cards Wire