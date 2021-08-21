Undrafted rookie Jaret Patterson appears close to earning a roster spot in Washington

Undrafted rookies always have an uphill battle to make the roster, but Washington undrafted rookie running back Jaret Patterson appears close to securing a spot on the Football Team.

Patterson had 16 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown in the preseason win over the Bengals, and also caught all three passes thrown to him for 25 yards, and coach Ron Rivera praised his effort after the game.

“I thought it was solid, I really did,” Rivera said. “He’s an explosive and young dynamic back. We gave him some opportunities early on with the first bunch and he did a nice job with that. Then when the second bunch was in there, two-on-two, I thought that he really showed his ability. And again, you’ve got to be able to do it consistently, so we’ll see. He’ll get some more opportunities. We still have one more preseason game to go.”

Patterson had an outstanding college career at Buffalo, running for 3,884 yards in 33 games, including a 409-yard, eight-touchdown game last season that was one of the best in college football history. NFL teams weren’t sure he had the athletic makeup to be a pro runner, but Rivera said Patterson is at his best in game situations.

“I think he’s a guy that does thrive in these types of situations. It’s his style of football, you know, the way he plays and his stature. He does a nice job with what he has, and he’s very effective,” Rivera said.

Patterson also returned one kickoff for 37 yards, and with that special teams contribution as well as playing on offense, he may have secured his roster spot.

