Undrafted rookie Jamison turning heads on 49ers practice field

SANTA CLARA — The odds are stacked against any of the 49ers’ undrafted rookies to land a spot on the 53-man roster.

Cornerback D’Shawn Jamison is giving it his best try and opening a lot of eyes in the process.

“Very impressed,” 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said Friday. “Very impressed.

“And I think some of the receivers were talking about him the other day.”

Jamison took advantage of an extra year of eligibility to play five seasons at Texas, where he started 40 of the 60 games in which he appeared.

He likely wasn't selected in the 2023 NFL Draft because at 5-foot-9, 186 pounds, he was considered small for someone who plays on the outside and would be forced to match up against taller, more powerful NFL receivers.

But Jamison is proving to be sticky in coverage, and he also brings a big-play element in the kicking game. He scored four touchdowns on returns during his college career.

Wilks said he has noticed Jamison making significant strides every step of the way since arriving with the 49ers in the spring.

“He’s doing a great job of breaking on the ball, his man-to-man technique,” Wilks said. “He's great at the line of scrimmage and he's doing a good job at the top end of the route.

“You see him doing a lot of good things.”

Wilks and defensive backs coach Daniel Bullocks said Jamison was on the 49ers’ radar ever since the scouting department identified him.

Once Jamison was not among the 259 players selected, the club zeroed in on signing him.

“We liked him,” Bullocks said. “We had him on our board, and he fell to us at the end. I’m glad he’s on our team.”

