This undrafted rookie is catching Brandon Aiyuk’s eye in camp

By most accounts there aren’t many players on the 49ers performing better than fourth-year wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in training camp. His dominance has carried over from OTAs where he was a standout as well.

Training camp breeds competition though, and Aiyuk playing well hasn’t stopped the 49ers’ defensive backs from chirping. One young cornerback has caught the veteran WR’s eye through the first few days of camp.

Undrafted rookie cornerback D’Shawn Jamison got an unsolicited shoutout from Aiyuk in his press conference after Sunday’s practice when he was discussing the competitive drive of San Francisco’s DBs.

“They feel like they can take it to another level and we’re out here working every single day,” Aiyuk said. “So all those guys are working from Ambry (Thomas), Demo (Deommodore Lenoir), the young guys. 22 (Jamison) he’s out there ballin’. He’s out there working, not afraid to compete at all.”

At this point of camp that’s a noteworthy inclusion from Aiyuk.

Typically when pads come on, as they will Monday for the 49ers, is when the competition really heats up. Ultimately there are some players who will shine in that environment. Others will shrink.

For an undrafted rookie like Jamison, standing out this early in camp is a terrific sign for his long-term prospects. Granted, a solitary shoutout from a receiver doesn’t mean Jamison is a lock to make the team or anything. His path to sticking around is still likely through the practice squad.

However, competitive fire will help a player survive when the reps become live and more physical. In a cornerback room that doesn’t have a ton of certainty, that could be a big deal for an undrafted player.

Ultimately how Jamison performs with pads on and in preseason games will determine his future. For now though a press conference shoutout from one of the team’s top WRs is a good start.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire