Undrafted: Randy Moss' son Thaddeus Moss signs with Redskins, kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to Colts

The remote restrictions for the NFL draft didn’t slow teams down from signing undrafted free agents.

In the minutes after the draft, news of contract agreements for players who weren’t picked started flooding in. The biggest name was LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss, the son of Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss.

Moss joined the Washington Redskins, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. That’s a good landing spot for Moss, considering the Redskins are light at tight end and are looking for good young players at any position as they rebuild.

Moss left LSU early for the NFL draft and presumably was surprised to not get drafted, but he’ll have a shot to make an NFL roster now.

LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss signed with Washington after the draft. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

There were other notable signings after the draft. Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship signed with the Indianapolis Colts, according to Lindsay Jones of The Athletic. Blankenship was considered by many the best kicker in this draft, and his addition could mean the Colts are preparing for Adam Vinatieri to retire.

Two quarterback signings were intriguing. The New England Patriots never drafted a quarterback despite Tom Brady’s departure, but did sign Louisiana Tech QB J'Mar Smith according to Pelissero. It’s doubtful the Patriots expect Smith to compete to replace Brady, but New England does have a need. Also, the Seattle Seahawks added Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon according to Pelissero. The Seahawks have been looking for a permanent backup to Russell Wilson for a few years.

There was another family tale, as Ledarius Mack agreed to join up with his brother Khalil on the Chicago Bears.

More from Yahoo Sports: