Undrafted QB Taulia Tagovailoa bounces into a second rookie minicamp

The path to the NFL has taken another detour for former Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. After going undrafted in last month’s 2024 NFL Draft, Tagovailoa is now trying to latch on with his second NFL team.

Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, participated in the Seattle Seahawks’ rookie minicamp last week but was not signed by the team. He’s now moved onto the Arizona Cardinals, who extended a rookie minicamp invite for the 24-year-old, per numerous reports.

The Big Ten’s all-time passing yardage leader with over 11,000 career yards, Tagovailoa started 45 games in four years at Maryland after transferring from Alabama. His 67.1 percent career completion rate is also the highest in Big Ten Conference history for qualifying passers.

Despite the gaudy stats, Tagovailoa is undersized at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds. He unsuccessfully applied to the NCAA for another season of eligibility for 2024.

