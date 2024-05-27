Undrafted Georgia WR named UFDA with best chance to make Commanders’ roster

The Washington Commanders received high marks from almost everyone for their 2024 NFL draft class. Led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Commanders drafted six players in the first three rounds — nine overall — who could make an impact next season.

After the draft, Washington signed one of the league’s top groups of undrafted free agents. The Commanders spent heavily on several players, including cornerback Chigozie Anusiem, quarterback Sam Hartman and safety Tyler Owens.

All have a legitimate shot at making Washington’s 53-man roster. Another UDFA with a good chance of making the Commanders’ roster is wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

Justin Melo of The Draft Network named Rosemy-Jacksaint as the UDFA with the best chance of making Washington’s roster.

Here’s part of what Melo said about Rosemy-Jacksaint’s chances:

Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson are the go-to receivers in Washington’s offense. I could see Rosemy-Jacksaint eventually developing into the No. 3 or 4 wideout. He should push Dyami Brown, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Jamison Crowder for a role. The Commanders drafted just one receiver in 2024, using a third-round compensatory pick on Luke McCaffrey. Special teams may provide Rosemy-Jacksaint with the quickest pathway to prove he deserves to crack Washington’s 53-man roster. The former Bulldogs standout is an experienced special teams player. Rosemy-Jacksaint possesses the profile of a gunner who will try his hardest to be the first player to provide coverage down the field.

The reason Rosemy-Jacksaint wasn’t drafted is likely due to his athletic profile. While he has good size (6-foot-1, 195), he didn’t run the 40 at the NFL combine but reportedly ran it in 4.84 seconds at Georgia’s pro day.

That cost him, but he can play. Rosemy-Jacksaint has big, strong hands, can make contested catches, and, on film, runs well after the catch. His game speed looks much different from his timed speed. He opened some eyes at the rookie minicamp with this one-handed grab.

There are only three guarantees at wide receiver for Washington: McLaurin, Dotson and McCaffrey. Then, you have a mix of veterans and young players battling for at least three spots.

As Melo noted, if Rosemy-Jacksaint delivers on special teams, he has an excellent chance of making Washington’s roster. He will also probably need to stand out in the preseason games. Due to Washington’s depth behind the top three, there is a clear path for Rosemy-Jacksaint to eventually land on the Commanders’ final 53.

