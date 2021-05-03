The undrafted free agents who have agreed to sign with the Vikings so far
With the NFL draft over, the Vikings have made quick work in undrafted free agency.
Minnesota has already signed a handful of undrafted free agents. These players might not make the roster, but the ones who do could he helpful down the road.
Just look at this list of the Vikings’ top undrafted free agents of the past decade. This is a Vikings team that has garnered a reputation for developing players who didn’t go in the draft.
Just a disclaimer: We wait for sources we find credible to release information, so not all of the undrafted signings found on the rumor mill will be in this list.
Here it is:
Memphis K Riley Patterson
Nov 28, 2020; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Memphis Tigers place kicker Riley Patterson (36) warms up before the game against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Patterson will sign with Minnesota, per Darren Wolfson of KSTP.
East Carolina WR Blake Proehl
Nov 28, 2020; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates wide receiver Blake Proehl (11) waits for the snap against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Proehl will sign with the Vikings, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Ohio State LB Tuf Borland
Jan 1, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tuf Borland (32) brings down Clemson Tigers running back Travis Etienne (9) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Per Pelissero, Borland is signing with Minnesota.
Indiana WR Whop Philyor
Jan 2, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Whop Philyor (1) runs with the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Also per Pelissero, the Vikings are signing Philyor.
Alabama-Birmingham WR Myron Mitchell
UAB wide receiver Myron Mitchell (5) dives in for a touchdown on a 98 yard kickoff return against Alabama State tight end Terrance Ellis (83) at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday August 29, 2019.
Asu01
Mitchell will sign with the Vikings in undrafted free agency, per his announcement on Twitter.
California DE Zeandae Johnson
Dec 30, 2019; Santa Clara, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive end Zeandae Johnson (44) points to his hat after defeating the Illinois Fighting Illini at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Johnson is signing with the Vikings, per his announcement on Twitter.
San Diego State long snapper Turner Bernard
SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 02: Turner Bernard #50, Trenton Thompson #18, and Tyler Morris #52 of the San Diego State Aztecs tackle Isaiah Thomas #1 of the UC Davis Aggies during the second half of a game at Qualcomm Stadium on September 2, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Minnesota is signing with Bernard, according to Aaron Wilson.
Oregon DT Jordon Scott
Sep 23, 2017; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Manny Wilkins (5) is tackled by Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Jordon Scott (34) during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Scott will sign with the Vikings, if his announcement on Twitter is any indication.
Kentucky RB A.J. Rose
UK running back A.J. Rose is congratulated after a touchdown by offensive coordinator Eddie Gran during the University of Kentucky football game against South Carolina at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky, on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
Kentucky Football South Carolina
Rose will sign with the Vikings, per his announcement on Twitter.
Idaho edge Christian Elliss
Elliss is signing with the Vikings, per NFL Draft Diamonds.
Virginia Tech P Oscar Bradburn
Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene (29) ic congratulated by punter Oscar Bradburn (91) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
The Vikings have agreed to bring in Bradburn for tryouts at rookie mini camp, per Andrew Krammer to the Star Tribune.
