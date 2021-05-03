The undrafted free agents who have agreed to sign with the Vikings so far

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack White
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With the NFL draft over, the Vikings have made quick work in undrafted free agency.

Minnesota has already signed a handful of undrafted free agents. These players might not make the roster, but the ones who do could he helpful down the road.

Just look at this list of the Vikings’ top undrafted free agents of the past decade. This is a Vikings team that has garnered a reputation for developing players who didn’t go in the draft.

Just a disclaimer: We wait for sources we find credible to release information, so not all of the undrafted signings found on the rumor mill will be in this list.

Here it is:

Memphis K Riley Patterson

Nov 28, 2020; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Memphis Tigers place kicker Riley Patterson (36) warms up before the game against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Patterson will sign with Minnesota, per Darren Wolfson of KSTP.

East Carolina WR Blake Proehl

Nov 28, 2020; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates wide receiver Blake Proehl (11) waits for the snap against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Proehl will sign with the Vikings, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Ohio State LB Tuf Borland

Jan 1, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tuf Borland (32) brings down Clemson Tigers running back Travis Etienne (9) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Per Pelissero, Borland is signing with Minnesota.

Indiana WR Whop Philyor

Jan 2, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Whop Philyor (1) runs with the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Also per Pelissero, the Vikings are signing Philyor.

Alabama-Birmingham WR Myron Mitchell

UAB wide receiver Myron Mitchell (5) dives in for a touchdown on a 98 yard kickoff return against Alabama State tight end Terrance Ellis (83) at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday August 29, 2019.
Asu01

Mitchell will sign with the Vikings in undrafted free agency, per his announcement on Twitter.

California DE Zeandae Johnson

Dec 30, 2019; Santa Clara, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive end Zeandae Johnson (44) points to his hat after defeating the Illinois Fighting Illini at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson is signing with the Vikings, per his announcement on Twitter.

San Diego State long snapper Turner Bernard

SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 02: Turner Bernard #50, Trenton Thompson #18, and Tyler Morris #52 of the San Diego State Aztecs tackle Isaiah Thomas #1 of the UC Davis Aggies during the second half of a game at Qualcomm Stadium on September 2, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Minnesota is signing with Bernard, according to Aaron Wilson.

Oregon DT Jordon Scott

Sep 23, 2017; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Manny Wilkins (5) is tackled by Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Jordon Scott (34) during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Scott will sign with the Vikings, if his announcement on Twitter is any indication.

Kentucky RB A.J. Rose

UK running back A.J. Rose is congratulated after a touchdown by offensive coordinator Eddie Gran during the University of Kentucky football game against South Carolina at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky, on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
Kentucky Football South Carolina

Rose will sign with the Vikings, per his announcement on Twitter.

Idaho edge Christian Elliss

Elliss is signing with the Vikings, per NFL Draft Diamonds.

Virginia Tech P Oscar Bradburn

Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene (29) ic congratulated by punter Oscar Bradburn (91) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Vikings have agreed to bring in Bradburn for tryouts at rookie mini camp, per Andrew Krammer to the Star Tribune.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • How much money do the Vikings need to sign all their draft picks?

    What do the Minnesota Vikings have to work with to sign all its 2021 NFL draft picks for the NFL season?

  • Packers announce addition of 7 undrafted free agents

    The Packers agreed to terms with seven undrafted free agents, including three offensive linemen but no quarterback.

  • Patriots refrain from signing undrafted free agents, for now

    When the draft ends, NFL teams commence a land rush for undrafted rookies. This year, the Patriots have not participated in what otherwise is a knee-jerk ritual. Mike Reiss of ESPN.com explains the reasons for the decision to wait. First, uncertainty regarding the pandemic has prompted the Patriots to remain at 82 players on the [more]

  • 4 undrafted free agents who could make Chargers 2021 roster

    The Los Angeles Chargers have had a great amount of success on bringing in hidden gems that went undrafted.

  • Report: Bengals giving notable cash to undrafted free agent targets

    The Cincinnati Bengals are paying up big for undrafted free agents.

  • Panthers sign five undrafted free agents

    The Panthers coaching staff worked the Senior Bowl this year and that may have helped pave the way for a pair of their undrafted free agent signings over the weekend. Carolina announced five signings, including the additions of Grambling offensive lineman David Moore and Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher. Both those players were on their Senior [more]

  • Vikings don’t move in post-draft power rankings

    The Vikings remained in the middle of the pack in the newest NFL.com power rankings.

  • Browns sign five undrafted free agents

    The Browns announced five rookie free agent additions to their roster, including the signing of former Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson. As reported over the weekend, Wilson agreed to sign with the Browns after they guaranteed him $192,000 for the 2021 season. Wilson was a highly rated recruit out of high school who had [more]

  • Packers add seven undrafted free agents, including another receiver

    Unlike last year, the Packers drafted a receiver in 2021. They’ve added another receiver via the undrafted free agent route. The Packers announced that they have signed seven undrafted players, including San Jose State receiver Bailey Gaither. They also added offensive linemen Jacob Capra, Coy Cronk, and Jon Dietzen, defensive lineman Jack Heflin, linebacker Carlo [more]

  • What scouts said about Chargers CB Asante Samuel, Jr. ahead of NFL draft

    Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr. received high praise coming out of Florida State.

  • Lions sign 13 undrafted free agents

    Linebacker Chazz Surratt was drafted in the third round by the Vikings, but his brother never heard his name called in Cleveland. Sage Surratt will get a shot at playing in the same division as his older brother, however. The Lions announced his signing on Monday. Surratt caught 66 passes for 1,001 yards and 11 [more]

  • PFF gives Vikings a B+ grade for draft efforts

    The Vikings addressed the offensive line and potentially drafted their quarterback of the future.

  • Winners and losers from Colts’ 2021 draft

    Who are the winners and losers after the 2021 draft?

  • Official uniform numbers for Minnesota’s 2021 draft class

    See the NFL jersey numbers of the Minnesota Vikings' 2021 NFL draft class!

  • Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    For 20 years, we've watched game show contestants struggle to get through all 14 questions on the TV show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. You could try your hand at Millionaire for quick results, but investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is a more reliable method of raising your net worth. One forward-looking ETF to consider for your retirement portfolio is the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ: ESGU).

  • NFL Rumors: Ex-Patriots WR Damiere Byrd signing with Bears

    Former New England Patriots wide receiver Damiere Byrd is signing with the Chicago Bears, according to a report.

  • Detroit Lions sign 13 undrafted free agents, including 3 wide receivers

    With 85 players under contract, the Detroit Lions still have room to add more rookie tryout players or veteran free agents

  • Titans draft pick Rashad Weaver charged with allegedly assaulting woman after argument

    Weaver has been charged with one count of assault for allegedly punching a woman in the head.

  • Official uniform numbers for Green Bay Packers’ 2021 draft class

    All nine draft picks for the Green Bay Packers have official uniform numbers with the team, including Amari Rodgers, who got No. 8.

  • NFL draft winners and losers: Bears and Pats excel as Steelers and Packers fumble

    Chicago made an aggressive – and impressive move – for the talented Justin Fields while Pittsburgh overreached to take a running back Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, center, poses with team owner Robert Kraft, left, and team president Jonathan Kraft after his selection by the New England Patriots. Photograph: Charles Krupa/AP Winners Chicago Bears: Chicago had the most to shout about after the dust settled in Cleveland. The Bears executed the finest move of the weekend when they traded up to snag Justin Fields at the expense of first- and fifth-round picks this year, and a first- and fourth-rounder in 2022. Aggressive decisions like this are often a desperate reach but getting such an all-round talented quarterback at No 11 feels like an unmitigated steal. Fields being given breathing room to learn while veteran Andy Dalton starts in September points to a very bright future. Indeed, Bears head coach Matt Nagy saw the same blueprint work when he was at the Kansas City Chiefs, and Patrick Mahomes acted as Alex Smith’s back-up in his rookie season. Chicago followed up the Fields pick by addressing their threadbare offensive line in the second round with right tackle Teven Jenkins, who should be an instant starter and will be a much-needed upgrade in Chicago’s run and pass blocking. Finally, the Bears may have pulled off another solid-gold steal when they picked Thomas Graham Jr down in round six. The cornerback opted out in 2020 but his previous three stellar seasons with Oregon point to a sky-high upside. New England Patriots: The scrutiny of Mac Jones’ shrank the moment San Francisco passed on him at No 3. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan might have decided he needed more juice, in the form of Trey Lance, or San Francisco might have never been in the market for Jones at all. But, as Jones tumbled all the way down to 15, all of negativity aimed his way was wiped away. New England are now the proud owners of the most accurate quarterbacks available, a perfect fit for Bill Belichick. Jones has little running ability but he is excellent when working from inside the pocket, and the comparison with Tom Brady is naturally hard to avoid. Obviously Jones is not guaranteed even a sliver of Brady’s success but Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will be delighted to be working with a talent who would have fit so easily into his pocket-passing schemes from New England’s glory years. The draft only got better for New England in round two. I had defensive tackle Christian Barmore pegged for the Pats with their first pick, so for him to slide all the way to No 38 was a huge surprise. He was comfortably the best interior lineman going, a consistently fearsome pass rusher for Alabama. Barmore’s small sample size from college, with production against small schools, offers some risk but his athletic ability is undeniable. Barmore is another steal, and New England look set to rise from the mat quickly and be a serious contender in 2021.Los Angeles Chargers: Los Angeles round off the weekend’s big winners with the eye-catching addition of offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, Asante Samuel Jr at cornerback and a solid third option at receiver in Josh Palmer. Completing the offensive line rebuild for quarterback Justin Herbert may have been a no brainer for the Chargers but the record-breaking rookie’s second season can only be enhanced with Slater, who was a true star in college. He was a true blocking menace, and allowed no sacks and only five pressures in 355 snaps when pass protecting in 2019. Slater is a 300lbs miracle for Herbert, who was hostage to 21 pressures per game in 2020. Samuel Jr is a welcome boost on the other side of the ball for Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, too. Los Angeles’ new-look zonal defense now boasts a cornerback with a forced incompletion rate of over 20% across his career with Florida State. The Chargers’ brutal record of seven one-score losses last season could be reversed with Slater on receiver patrol. Finally, the Chargers should be thrilled by pilfering Palmer with the 77th pick. The receiver’s stock suffered from having poor production but that is more an indictment of his quarterback in Tennessee than anything in his control. Palmer has searing pace, demonstrated when beating new Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain II deep last season. He is another new face for Herbert to get excited about, a serious target behind Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Losers Najee Harris may well turn out to have been a reach as a first-round pick. Photograph: Gary Cosby/USA Today Sports Pittsburgh Steelers: Pittsburgh’s reputation as master draftsmen took a significant dent this year. Yes, the Steelers need a running back, and they may finally have a legitimate successor to Le’Veon Bell in Najee Harris, but he may end up routinely brutalised behind one of the league’s worst offensive lines. A running back in the opening round is a consensus reach, one Pittsburgh should have avoided. James Robinson’s jump from scrapheap to show stopping 1,000 yard season for the Jaguars last season should have been a recent enough example to help avoid an itchy trigger finger. Harris is an excellent pass catcher but not a three-down back, and is the second-worst pick of the draft considering the Steelers’ holes at corner and on the edge as well as o-line. As for the worst pick? Your wooden spoon is in the mail for Alex Leatherwood, Las Vegas.Green Bay Packers: Amari Rodgers meet Aaron Rodgers (hopefully). The Packers finally picked up a pass catcher for their great quarterback but it could be much too little, too late. The reigning MVP’s desire to leave Green Bay was arguably the draft’s biggest story, but whatever happens the waters appear, at minimum, temporarily muddied to the detriment of the team. Should Aaron stay, Amari is an excellent slot receiver and should ease the unceasing workload on Devante Adams’ shoulders. Elsewhere the Packers addressed the need for help at corner and center in round one and two respectively but with head-scratching selections in Eric Stokes and Josh Myers. Better prospects at both positions were available, notably Asante Samuel Jr at cornerback.