Undrafted free agent tracker: Who the Chicago Bears are signing after the 2024 NFL Draft

CHICAGO, Ill. - The 2024 NFL Draft is in the books. But, the Chicago Bears aren't done working just yet.

There are still undrafted free agents aplenty to sign.

Follow along with us here as the Chicago Bears sign their undrafted free agents after the 2024 NFL Draft:

Chicago Bears Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

This list will be updated on a recurring basis

Austin Reed, QB - Western Kentucky

Former Western Kentucky QB Austin Reed is signing with the #Bears, per source. pic.twitter.com/Mld1a4WWsb — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 27, 2024

Reddy Steward, CB - Troy

#Bears have agreed to terms with Troy CB Reddy Steward. Steward had 7 interceptions and 16 PBUs over the last two years. Steward gets a 12.5K signing bonus, which would’ve been the 2nd most, behind only Tyson Bagent, last year for the Bears. A significant commitment — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 27, 2024

Theo Benedet, OL - University of British Columbia

Can confirm that University of British Columbia OL Theo Benedet has signed a UDFA with the Chicago Bears. — Chris Kwiecinski (@OchoK_) April 27, 2024

Keith Randolph, DT - Illinois

Jamree Kromah, DE - James Madison

A pair of front seven players signing with the Bears as undrafted free agents.



- Illinois DT Keith Randolph



- James Madison All American DE Jamree Kromah — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 27, 2024

Carl Jones, LB - UCLA

One more Bears UDFA: UCLA LB Carl Jones. https://t.co/cQmjT3H67x — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 27, 2024

Brenden Bates, TE - Kentucky

Bears are signing Kentucky TE Brenden Bates, league source said. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 27, 2024

Leon Jones, DB - Arkansas State

Three Red Wolves have signed UDFA deals with NFL squads, sources tell me:



- OL Jalen Cunningham (#Chiefs)

- WR Jeff Foreman (#Raiders)

- DB Leon Jones (#Bears) — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) April 28, 2024

Trayvian Blaylock, S - Wisconsin (Minicamp tryout)

#Bears invite Travian Blaylock to rookie minicamp, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 28, 2024

Hayden Gillum, OL - Kansas State (Minicamp tryout)

#Bears invite Hayden Gillum to their rookie minicamp per a source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 28, 2024

John McCartan, LB - Oregon State (Minicamp tryout)

Oregon State's John McCartan invited to #Ravens and #Bears rookie minicamps per a source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 28, 2024

Illinois college UDFA signees

Zack Annexstad, QB, Illinois State - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Per Tom Pelissero)

Sam Hartman, QB, Notre Dame - Washington Commanders (Per Tom Pelissero)

Isaiah Williams, WR, Illinois - Detroit Lions (Per Jeremy Fowler)

P.J. Jules, S, Southern Illinois - Cincinnati Bengals (Per Aaron Wilson)