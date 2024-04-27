Undrafted free agent tracker: Who the Chicago Bears are signing after the 2024 NFL Draft
CHICAGO, Ill. - The 2024 NFL Draft is in the books. But, the Chicago Bears aren't done working just yet.
There are still undrafted free agents aplenty to sign.
Follow along with us here as the Chicago Bears sign their undrafted free agents after the 2024 NFL Draft:
Chicago Bears Undrafted Free Agent Tracker
This list will be updated on a recurring basis
Austin Reed, QB - Western Kentucky
Former Western Kentucky QB Austin Reed is signing with the #Bears, per source. pic.twitter.com/Mld1a4WWsb
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 27, 2024
Reddy Steward, CB - Troy
#Bears have agreed to terms with Troy CB Reddy Steward. Steward had 7 interceptions and 16 PBUs over the last two years. Steward gets a 12.5K signing bonus, which would’ve been the 2nd most, behind only Tyson Bagent, last year for the Bears. A significant commitment
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 27, 2024
Theo Benedet, OL - University of British Columbia
Can confirm that University of British Columbia OL Theo Benedet has signed a UDFA with the Chicago Bears.
— Chris Kwiecinski (@OchoK_) April 27, 2024
Keith Randolph, DT - Illinois
Jamree Kromah, DE - James Madison
A pair of front seven players signing with the Bears as undrafted free agents.
- Illinois DT Keith Randolph
- James Madison All American DE Jamree Kromah
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 27, 2024
Carl Jones, LB - UCLA
One more Bears UDFA: UCLA LB Carl Jones. https://t.co/cQmjT3H67x
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 27, 2024
Brenden Bates, TE - Kentucky
Bears are signing Kentucky TE Brenden Bates, league source said.
— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 27, 2024
Leon Jones, DB - Arkansas State
Three Red Wolves have signed UDFA deals with NFL squads, sources tell me:
- OL Jalen Cunningham (#Chiefs)
- WR Jeff Foreman (#Raiders)
- DB Leon Jones (#Bears)
— Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) April 28, 2024
Trayvian Blaylock, S - Wisconsin (Minicamp tryout)
#Bears invite Travian Blaylock to rookie minicamp, per a league source
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 28, 2024
Hayden Gillum, OL - Kansas State (Minicamp tryout)
#Bears invite Hayden Gillum to their rookie minicamp per a source
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 28, 2024
John McCartan, LB - Oregon State (Minicamp tryout)
Oregon State's John McCartan invited to #Ravens and #Bears rookie minicamps per a source
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 28, 2024
Illinois college UDFA signees
Zack Annexstad, QB, Illinois State - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Per Tom Pelissero)
Sam Hartman, QB, Notre Dame - Washington Commanders (Per Tom Pelissero)
Isaiah Williams, WR, Illinois - Detroit Lions (Per Jeremy Fowler)
P.J. Jules, S, Southern Illinois - Cincinnati Bengals (Per Aaron Wilson)