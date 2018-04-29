Undrafted Free Agent Tracker 2018: Who Signed Where?

The NFL draft has come and gone, and plenty of undrafted players are catching on with teams as usual.

Below are the players who have signed with teams, which will be updated as news breaks.

Arizona Cardinals:

Matt Oplinger, LB, Yale

Atlanta Falcons:

Damoun Patterson, WR, Youngstown State

Chris Lammons, CB, South Carolina

Luke McNitt, FB, Nebraska

Malik Williams, RB, Louisville

Baltimore Ravens:

Buffalo Bills:

Carolina Panthers:

Kyle Allen, QB, Houston

Reggie Bonnafon, RB, Louisville

Chicago Bears:

Kevin Toliver, CB, LSU

Michael Joseph, CB, Dubuque

Ryan Nall, FB, Oregon State

Cincinnati Bengals:

Junior Joseph, LB, Connecticut

Cleveland Browns:

Dallas Cowboys:

Denver Broncos:

Jimmy Williams, WR, East Carolina

Detroit Lions:

Amari Coleman, CB, Central Michigan

Green Bay Packers:

Houston Texans:

Indianapolis Colts:

JT Barrett, QB, Ohio State

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Mike Hughes, DT, UNLV

Los Angeles Chargers:

Tony Brown, CB, Alabama

Cole Hunt, TE, TCU

Los Angeles Rams:

Steven Mitchell, WR, USC

Codey McElroy, TE, Southeastern Oklahoma State

Kansas City Chiefs:

Miami Dolphins:

Minnesota Vikings:

Tyler Hoppes, TE, Nebraska

New England Patriots:

New Orleans Saints:

Keith Kirkwood, WR, Temple

New York Giants:

New York Jets:

Oakland Raiders:

Philadelphia Eagles:

Josh Adams, RB, Notre Dame

Pittsburgh Steelers:

Greg Gilmore, DT, LSU

Patrick Morris, C, TCU

San Francisco 49ers:

Seattle Seahawks:

Taj Williams, WR, TCU

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Tennessee Titans:

Washington Redskins:

Simmie Cobbs, WR, Indiana