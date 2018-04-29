Undrafted Free Agent Tracker 2018: Who Signed Where?
The NFL draft has come and gone, and plenty of undrafted players are catching on with teams as usual.
Below are the players who have signed with teams, which will be updated as news breaks.
Matt Oplinger, LB, Yale
Damoun Patterson, WR, Youngstown State
Chris Lammons, CB, South Carolina
Luke McNitt, FB, Nebraska
Malik Williams, RB, Louisville
Baltimore Ravens:
Kyle Allen, QB, Houston
Reggie Bonnafon, RB, Louisville
Chicago Bears:
Kevin Toliver, CB, LSU
Michael Joseph, CB, Dubuque
Ryan Nall, FB, Oregon State
Cincinnati Bengals:
Junior Joseph, LB, Connecticut
Cleveland Browns:
Jimmy Williams, WR, East Carolina
Detroit Lions:
Amari Coleman, CB, Central Michigan
Green Bay Packers:
JT Barrett, QB, Ohio State
Mike Hughes, DT, UNLV
Los Angeles Chargers:
Tony Brown, CB, Alabama
Cole Hunt, TE, TCU
Los Angeles Rams:
Steven Mitchell, WR, USC
Codey McElroy, TE, Southeastern Oklahoma State
Kansas City Chiefs:
Miami Dolphins:
Minnesota Vikings:
Tyler Hoppes, TE, Nebraska
New England Patriots:
New Orleans Saints:
Keith Kirkwood, WR, Temple
New York Giants:
New York Jets:
Oakland Raiders:
Philadelphia Eagles:
Josh Adams, RB, Notre Dame
Pittsburgh Steelers:
Greg Gilmore, DT, LSU
Patrick Morris, C, TCU
San Francisco 49ers:
Seattle Seahawks:
Taj Williams, WR, TCU
Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
Tennessee Titans:
Washington Redskins:
Simmie Cobbs, WR, Indiana