A's undrafted free-agent signing tracker: Oakland's 2020 deals

The MLB Draft looked quite a bit different this year. It was shortened to five rounds from its usual 40 and the new plan would ultimately allow teams to sign an unlimited amount of undrafted players for $20,000 each.

Here was the breakdown for the A's in those first five rounds:

First round (26): Turlock High School catcher Tyler Soderstrom

Second round (58): Michigan pitcher Jeff Criswell

Third round (98): Georgia Tech outfielder Michael Guldberg

Fourth round (127): Oklahoma pitcher Dane Acker

Fifth round (157): Washington pitcher Stevie Emanuels









As far as the undrafted players go, the team started the process on Sunday grabbing a big guy out of Wake Forest:

Will Simoneit, C-1B-3B, Wake Forest

While the college season was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there is nothing short about the A's latest signee.

#Athletics have signed 23-year-old Senior C-1B-3B Will Simoneit out of Wake Forest as an undrafted free agent. He slashed .315/.385/.505 with 16 HRs & 14 SBs in 422 ABs over 4 years in the NCAA. pic.twitter.com/XuxYWdK8v8 — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) June 14, 2020

The 23-year-old was on his way to a strong season before the sports hiatus batting .377 with five doubles and three home runs in 17 games this season.

Simoneit's -foot-4, 235-pound frame may be worrisome when it comes to speed, but for his size, he moves well.

