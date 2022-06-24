Undrafted DMV college basketball players land with NBA Summer League teams

Undrafted DMV college basketball players land with NBA teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

On Thursday, the NBA Draft gave 58 young men the opportunity to chase their basketball dreams at the next level.

Just one of those players spent their college career at a university in D.C., Maryland or Virginia: VCU’s Vince Williams. The Memphis Grizzlies drafted Williams in the second round with the 47th overall pick, marking the second straight year a former Ram was drafted after Bones Hyland landed with the Denver Nuggets.

However, several undrafted players out of DMV schools signed with teams after the draft to play on their Summer League teams. Here’s a list of those who have signed so far.

James Akinjo (Georgetown/Baylor) – Atlanta Hawks

Announced by Baylor (link)

Akinjo spent two years with the Hoyas before transferring in back-to-back seasons, first to Arizona and then to Baylor. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard out of Oakland, California, averaged 14 points and 5.4 assists per game across his four years in the NCAA.

Keve Aluma (Virginia Tech) – Memphis Grizzlies

Reported by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony (link)

Aluma followed head coach Mike Young from Wofford to Tech via the transfer portal ahead of the 2020-21 season and he immediately became an impact starter. A native of Berlin, Maryland, the forward tallied 15.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game over 58 games (all starts) for Virginia Tech.

Grant Golden (Richmond) – Atlanta Hawks

Reported by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony (link)

Joining Akinjo in Atlanta will be Golden, who completed the rare feat of appearing in parts of six seasons for the Richmond Spiders thanks to a redshirt year and the coronavirus pandemic. Golden is originally from Winchester, Virginia, and has a massive frame of 6-foot-10, 255.

Aminu Mohammed (Georgetown) – Philadelphia 76ers

Reported by Yahoo’s Chris Haynes (link)

Mohammed spent only one season in Georgetown but made a strong impression, averaging 13.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game on his way to making the Big East All-Freshman team. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard hails from Temple Hills, Maryland.

Darryl Morsell (Maryland/Marquette) – Utah Jazz

Reported by Rookie Scale’s Jon Chepkevich (link)

Maryland fans, avert your eyes. The Terps lost their star guard Morsell to Marquette for his final year of NCAA eligibility and he turned in career highs for points per game (13.4) and 3-point shooting percentage (34.7%). The Baltimore, Maryland, native now lands with the Jazz.