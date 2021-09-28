Undisputed ends, immobility at its finest among 4 takeaways from Cowboys’ big win

The 2021 Dallas Cowboys have now played three games and the tone set by the offense in each game has been drastically different. Week 1 was a shootout against the defending champs where quarterback Dak Prescott threw 58 passes. Week 2 was an Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard feature performance as the running backs dominated the line of scrimmage. So what could anyone expect going into Week 3?

The offense was a well-oiled, balanced attack against the division-rival Eagles, combining the pass and run game effortlessly to score 34 points while Trevon Diggs added a pick-six to hang 41 points on Philadelphia and take sole lead of the NFC East on Monday night. Following the big win in the home opener, there’s a lot to take from the matchup and it starts with the complete flip Dan Quinn has done for the defense in his first year in Dallas.

Dan Quinn is the night and day difference for the defense

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Through three weeks in the regular season, the Dallas defense already has an established identity under Quinn, making takeaways and flying to the football the focus. Leading the NFL in takeaways with eight, the Cowboys have shown the ability to find the football, something that began brewing late in the 2020 season.

Against Philadelphia, Dallas allowed just 12 first downs and denied qauarterback Jalen Hurts and the offense on both fourth downs attempts late in the game. One of Quinn’s finest decisions so far is the usage of Micah Parsons. The rookie out of Penn State has lined up as a pass rusher and linebacker, executing at an exceptional level in both roles.

Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander-Esch look rejuvenated in Quinn’s defense and the once awful run defense is giving up just 70.3 yards a game. Rising to the top of these triumphs is Diggs, who is budding as a superstar at cornerback.

Trevon Diggs is officially a lockdown corner

Diggs caught the eye of Cowboys fans and media last year, making his fair share of rookie mistakes but showing promise as Dallas’ No. 1 cornerback. Through three weeks in 2021, Diggs has three interceptions and six pass deflections.

Going up against former Alabama teammates Hurts and Devonta Smith on the first drive of the second half, Diggs read the pair like a book and broke on the ball for a pick-six that gave Dallas a 27-7 lead early in the third quarter. Before the night was over, Diggs broke up multiple passes and made sure to let Hurts know about it, jawing with the Eagles quarterback.

Trevon Diggs: 87.1 coverage grade this season Tied 1st among CBs 🔒⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bynmf6zr8m — PFF (@PFF) September 28, 2021

PFF has the second-year star tied for the best corner coverage grade so far in 2021. Diggs is on pace for a unrealistic 17 interceptions but there have been no signs of him slowing down anytime soon. Looking back at the 2020 draft, taking CeeDee Lamb and Diggs back to back might be reason for the league to try and fine the Cowboys’ front office.

Dak Prescott has evolved into a pocket passer

The greatest quarterbacks of all time have something in common. They are generally pocket passers. Tom Brady is the gold standard while quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers are mainly pocket players who have some versatility to improvise under pressure.

After last year’s ankle injury, Prescott has seemingly become comfortable staying in the pocket and while extending plays outside of the pocket, has rarely pulled the ball down and ran for extra yardage.

I believe….. 1) Daks threat as a runner might not be a serious threat ever again.

2) And yet, this is the best Dak has ever been. In control of everything, throwing darts with a ton of zip. — Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) September 28, 2021

There is nothing wrong with the change if that lasts, which it doesn’t necessarily have to as the season progresses and he becomes more comfortable. Prescott has been very efficient in 2021, especially against Philadelphia where he had three passing touchdowns and just five incompletions.

“Yeah, I feel like I’m playing the best I’ve ever played,” Prescott said postgame.

Prescott is completing a wicked 77.5% of his passes, good for first in the NFL amongst starting quarterbacks. During his first five years, 68% was the highest completion rate Prescott has had and it’s clear that he’s as confident as ever throwing the football.

Dalton Schultz is the undisputed TE1

The 2020 Cowboys season was plagued with negative results. Schultz entered the fire last year after Blake Jarwin went down for the year. Coming off of a year as the starter at tight end, there was expected to be a competition between Schultz and Jarwin for the top spot.

Against the Eagles, Schultz had a huge performance, totaling 80 yards and two touchdown grabs, including an impressive run after the catch for the score.

Through three weeks, Schultz has double the yardage of Jarwin and is the superior blocker. Not to be confused, there is no question about Jarwin’s ability and the Cowboys have a pair of starting-caliber tight ends, but Schultz is the No. 1 and has shown massive improvement since 2020.

