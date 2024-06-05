Undisciplined Monsters trail Bears, 3-0, after losing embarrassing 5-2 clunker

Jun. 4—To paraphrase Coach Kevin Stefanski after the Browns were wiped out by the Texans, 45-14, in a wild-card playoff game in January, Monsters goalie Jet Greaves picked a bad night to have a bad night.

Greaves, brilliant in net all season, gave up three goals by the Hershey Bears in a span of two minutes, 18 seconds late in the second period June 4 after Monsters forward Trey Fix-Wolansky scored on a power play with 7:49 left in the second to tie the game 2-2. The Bears rode the scoring surge to a convincing 6-2 victory before 14,675 fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Monsters now trail the best team in the American Hockey League three games to none in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals. Game 4 is 7 p.m. June 6 at the FieldHouse. Game 5 would be 7 p.m. June 8 at the FieldHouse if the Monsters win Game 4.

Greaves did not play well, but he had plenty of company in that department.

The Bears had six power plays in the first two periods and cashed in three times. On the goal that made it 5-2 when Hershey had a 5-on-4 power play, Bears left wing Joe Snively used Monsters defenseman Jakub Zboril as a screen to beat Greaves glove side. Zboril could not have been in a worse position. He had his back to Snively and did nothing to react to the shot.

The Monsters committed seven penalties in Game 1 in Hershey and gave up two power-play goals in a 5-4 overtime loss. They committed five penalties in Game 2 and gave up one power-play goal in a 3-2 overtime loss. Both games the Monsters rallied in the third period to tie the game, but the Bears prevailed on both occasions with even strength overtime goals.

"That's 18 penalties in three games. That's too much," Monsters coach Trent Volgelhuber said. "You have complete control of the game with four minutes left in the second period. We got in our own way with our emotions taking penalties you shouldn't. It's disappointing. I hated our third period, too. We have to regroup."

Fans inside the FieldHouse were on the referees from the beginning, chanting the unprintable three-word chorus fans use universally to express their displeasure with officials. Vogelhuber did not blame the referees.

"The stick penalties were penalties," Vogelhuber said. "It's a high stick, one was slashing and one (Billy Sweezey) comes up high on an elbow. They're penalties.

"It's a balance. You have to play hard and also harness some of those emotions. You can't just try to hurt someone. It's playoffs, but there are still rules. Controlling emotions in high pressure moments of the game, they did a way better job of that than us."

The Bears took a 1-0 lead at 12:43 of the first period while Brendan Gaunce was in the penalty box on a double-minor for high-sticking. Ethan Frank made it 2-0 Hershey in the second period when Zboril was in the box for cross-checking. Snively's goal that made it 5-2 with 28 seconds left in the second period was scored with Sweezey in the penalty box for elbowing.

THE SCORE

Bears 6, Monsters 2