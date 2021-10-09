Undeterred by Week 4 collapse, majority of NFL experts pick Saints in Week 5

What’s your score prediction for Sunday’s game between the New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team? If you’re not ready to put numbers to it, who do you have winning? Results of this week’s game picks collected over at NFL Pickwatch have a 68% majority of experts and analysts choosing the Saints to pull off a road win.

That follows the Saints’ disappointing fourth-quarter collapse against the New York Giants and Washington’s last-minute win over the Atlanta Falcons. 99% of these experts picked the Saints to win their game (which they lost) while 69% of them went with Washington over Atlanta (as they should have). But they haven’t been deterred by the Saints’ struggles.

Let’s hope that’s a good sign, even if the most common trope among fans these days is preferring to play the underdog role. There’s something to be said for keeping expectations modest but there’s also some value in acknowledging this is a game the Saints should win handily.

List