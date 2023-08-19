Underwood not judging team's shooting by Spain trip

Aug. 19—CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood spent Illinois' three games in Spain on the bench more observer than active coach.

Those duties he left to his assistants, with Tim Anderson, Geoff Alexander and Chester Frazier all picking up wins on the foreign tour for the Illini men's basketball program. Underwood kept detailed notes throughout all three games. It wasn't so much about Xs and Os. The Illinois coach is confident those will be figured out before the season starts Nov. 6 against Eastern Illinois at State Farm Center.

What Underwood was more interested in was incorporating multiple newcomers and establishing who the Illini are as a program and team. He wanted to see if his guys could play fast. If they could not make mistakes defensively. If they could crash the offensive boards.

If they could take what they worked on throughout the summer, including those 10 important full practices in July, and apply it in actual games.

Exhibitions or not.

"There were a lot of positives," Underwood said Friday morning at the Ubben Basketball Complex, four days after the Illini returned from their 10-day trip to Spain on Monday. "We went over there with a real simple mindset — play really hard and try to stay within the real basic, fundamental things we had in offensively. Offensive rebound and be really good in our ball-screen coverage. I think we did those things. We accomplished all of those things at a very high clip.

"I've got a notebook full of notes. That's what I did during games. I'll go back through that now and here are some tendencies and here are some things I liked and didn't like. It's a real benefit for me to enjoy that perspective of it."

Underwood could have not liked how his team shot the ball, but he didn't seem overtly too concerned about it on Friday.

Illinois opened its foreign tour making just 3 of 25 three-pointers in its exhibition opener against the Madrid All-Stars. The shooting numbers got better as the trip progressed, but that's all relative. Through three games, the Illini shot just 20.2 percent from three-point range.

Niccolo Moretti led the way, with the freshman point guard making two of his four attempts from deep. Veteran wings Coleman Hawkins (4 of 12) and Luke Goode (3 of 14) were the only other Illinois players to make better than 20 percent of their three-point attempts, and Goode just barely surpassed that mark.

Fifth-year seniors Terrence Shannon Jr. and Quincy Guerrier both shot 20 percent from three-point range. True freshman guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn connected on 17 percent of his shots from deep, sophomore guard Sencire Harris was at 11 percent and Utah Valley transfer guard Justin Harmon missed all six he attempted.

Coming off the third least efficient three-point shooting season in program history, Underwood still didn't put all that much stock in three games in Spain in August as an indicator for how his team might shoot from beyond the three-point arc during the 2023-24 season that features Illinois playing its first seven games this upcoming season on familiar rims at State Farm Center.

"That's not it, playing over there," the Illinois coach said. "It's really hard. You don't practice. Some guys are rhythm shooters and need shots every day. ... A big part of that is just the comfort of guys getting in their routines. You're not in a routine over there. The ball is different."

Underwood continues to publicly express belief that Illinois will "be a good shooting team" this coming season. He saw Goode struggling as an outlier. A lingering left hamstring injury keeping Southern Illinois transfer Marcus Domask from playing at all in Spain also robbed the Illini of one of its better outside shooters.

"We got good shots and had some go in and out," Underwood said. "Felt good about it. Felt good about the shots we got. Last year, we were 42 percent of our shots were threes. We got that down this year — over there anyway — and we took 32 percent of them as threes. That's more normal to where we'd like to be to have extremely efficient offense."