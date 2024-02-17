Underwood: 'You either learn from it or you accept it'

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood presented a simple question to his team in the wake of its 88-80 loss at Michigan State last Saturday.

The Illinois men's basketball coach was displeased — thoroughly — about how that game ended. How an eight-point lead with 71/2 minutes to play turned into an eight-point loss with the Spartans doing anything and everything they wanted to offensively against a foundering Illini defense.

"When you lose, what are your options?" Underwood said he asked his team. "A guy like Coleman Hawkins just nailed it. He gave the perfect answer. You either learn from it or you accept it."

Turns out No. 14 Illinois (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten) wasn't willing to accept it.

The Illini returned to their roots in Tuesday night's blowout win against Michigan, smothering the Wolverines defensively in a 97-68 victory.

That win kept Illinois' streak alive of avoiding back-to-back losses this season. How it happened — the response to dropping a winnable game in East Lansing, Mich. — could bode well for Saturday's rematch with Maryland. The Terrapins (14-11, 6-8) won 76-67 in Champaign last month and are looking for the season sweep when the two teams tangle at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at XFINITY Center.

It's another loss the Illini aren't keen on accepting.

"It's a smart group," Underwood said about his team. "It's a cerebral group. Losing is brutal. In my world it is. They don't accept it, and they learn from it.

"This group is mature. They know how to bounce back and know when they've played good and when we haven't. We were about as unfocused as can be in the first game against those guys."

The sheer number of veteran players on the roster this season has set Illinois up to respond appropriately when the level of play dips. To figure out what went wrong in losses and try to avoid repeating the same mistakes.

"We're old," 24-year-old Illinois forward Quincy Guerrier said Friday before the team departed for Maryland. "Mature. We want to win a national championship. We want to win a Big Ten championship. We just have to stay together, stay connected, and that will give us a chance to win.

"The Maryland loss, we literally just gave them the game. We didn't even compete. Even though we could have won the game, we made too many mistakes defensively. We've been working on that all week."

Underwood got a sense about his team's resiliency after losing a mid-November Gavitt Tipoff Games showdown with Marquette. The response was three home wins against low-major teams by an average margin of victory of roughly 28 points, a Big Ten road win against Rutgers and another win at Madison Square Garden in a defense-optional shootout against Florida Atlantic.

"You can go back to getting beat by Marquette," Underwood said. "That was a veteran team that had been together for three to four years. Even though we didn't win, we bounced back from that. I felt pretty good about where our ceiling could be.

"I knew pretty early with this group. It still becomes a long season. There's adversity and different things you have to continually fight against. This group has been able to handle most of those things."

The key to avoiding a second loss to Maryland — and getting Underwood his first win in College Park, Md. — on Saturday is the same level of defensive focus shown in blitzing Michigan on Tuesday night at State Farm Center. Underwood and Guerrier agreed the first game against the Terrapins was arguably the poorest performance of the season.

Maryland guard Jahmir Young wasn't overly efficient, but still went off for 28 points in the Terps' trip to Champaign. Big man Julian Reese added 20 points and 11 rebounds.

"We weren't very connected to (Young) in any of his actions," Underwood said. "We blew switches. We were just all over the place in the first game. I hope we're a little more focused and dialed in.

"We've got to understand what we did wrong in the first game against these guys, and we've got to try to correct that. They're going to do what they do — and they're good. Defensively, they pose some challenges because they have great size. The other night they got 50 percent of their misses back against Iowa. They find a way."