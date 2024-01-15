Underwood: 'We can't think we're good'

Jan. 14—CHAMPAIGN — Illinois had an opportunity to make a statement about its place in the college basketball hierarchy at this point of the season.

Most of the rest of the top 10 teams in the country lost this week. More often than not to unranked teams.

Top-ranked Purdue got beat by 16 at Nebraska. Houston found out life in the Big 12 is different than the American Athletic Conference with a pair of losses that will likely send the Cougars out of the No. 2 spot. Kansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Arizona and Oklahoma also dropped at least one game this week.

Connecticut and North Carolina were the outliers. The only other top 10 teams heading into Sunday's slate of games that hadn't lost.

The door was wide open for No. 10 Illinois to further cement itself among the top teams in the country. Fresh off a much-needed Quad I win against Michigan State, the Illini were serious favorites against a mostly underachieving Maryland team.

An opportunity Illinois fumbled. Not enough defense. Not enough effort. Not nearly enough offensive execution.

A combination responsible for a 76-67 Maryland win in front of an announced State Farm Center crowd of 15,544. Opportunity lost.

"Now we can join the crowd," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "Every other top 10 team lost to an unranked team. It doesn't make it feel any better. That's for darn sure. We can't think we're good. We've got to understand why we've gotten to the point we've gotten to.

"I'm not very happy. I'm a bad loser. I'm a really crappy loser. When it's because we don't guard and we don't rebound and we don't play, that's the one thing that every single player can control every day is their mental approach to the game and their physical effort. Michigan State we had it. Maryland just whipped us. That's frustrating."

That Sunday's game might be one of those games for Illinois became clear early in the first half. At least to Luke Goode, who saw the Terrapins hit the floor for a loose ball instead of his team. A tone setter.

Goode said Maryland was the tougher team. The stronger team. The that did what it needed to do to win.

Illinois couldn't match that.

"We need to take that personally and next game get back on brand to what we do," Goode said. "That's on us as players. Coach can't control that. We've got to be better and go out there and play like we want to win the conference."

A chance at a Big Ten title didn't evaporate with Sunday's loss to Maryland, but Illinois did fall two games behind league-leading Wisconsin. The Badgers are the only unbeaten team in conference action. Illinois is one of three 3-2 Big Ten teams, and 11 teams sit somewhere in the 2-4 to 4-2 range in league games.

Getting back on brand — the tougher team that rebounds and plays defense — starts on the practice court in Underwood's opinion.

"We've got to get back to who we are," the Illinois coach said. " It was coming. It was coming. Figuring out sometimes when you think it's easy, you forget what made it easy. That's effort."

What Maryland had. The propellant to the Terrapins' 52 points in the paint and 11 points off nine Illinois turnovers.

"That was a big time effort," Maryland coach Kevin Willard told his team after the game. "A big time effort going on the road. Tough place to play. Really good basketball team. It's what we've been preaching all year. You've got to keep playing defense, and eventually your offense is going to start getting it.

"End of games, especially on the road, you have to make sure you earn your fouls. You can't turn it over, and you've got to rebound the basketball. If we had rebounded the basketball a little bit earlier — at like the 6-minute mark — that's like a 15-point win."