This underwhelming season has halted Josh Heupel's momentum with Tennessee football | Estes

KNOXVILLE – There's a lot of “supposed to” with Tennessee football these days.

As in, The Vols were supposed to be better this season than a .500 SEC record and middle-tier bowl. The program's bad days were supposed to be in the past. Their offense was supposed to stay explosive. Their defense was supposed to take a big leap. Tennessee was supposed to remain relevant nationally and in the SEC.

And to that point, this was supposed to be the game that Georgia could lose in 2023.

That’s what everyone said, right? Back before this season, when they scoffed at a soft schedule for the two-time national champs, they looked at Nov. 18 at Tennessee. Yup, that was the game. At Neyland Stadium, if nowhere else. Against Josh Heupel’s ascending Vols, if no one else.

A lot has happened since then. Or not happened.

Top-ranked Georgia has lived up to its billing, and it has continued to improve.

Tennessee hasn’t done either.

These Vols, instead, have gotten worse. From last year. From last month, even. There's not much they do well. Their offense isn’t explosive. Their defense hasn’t taken a huge leap. And they are no longer relevant nationally after last season’s cameo atop the playoff rankings.

“Not how anybody wanted it,” Heupel said.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel walks off the field after the loss to Georgia in an NCAA college football game on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn.

The Vols' disappointing season now includes Saturday’s 38-10 home drubbing by the Bulldogs, who needed less than three hours to remove any doubt about where Heupel’s program stacks up in Year 3 with the nation’s best:

It doesn’t.

Tennessee wasn’t surprised or tricked or outmaneuvered by Georgia. It was simply overwhelmed on a day that, as Vols quarterback Joe Milton said, “They didn’t do anything different than we prepared for.”

“I was expecting them to come play how they played today,” added UT running back Jaylen Wright.

Kirby Smart’s monstrous Bulldogs did pretty much what they wanted anyway. After Wright sprinted 75 yards for a touchdown on the first play, Georgia took the punch and grinned, scoring on six of its first eight possessions. Tennessee didn’t even possess the football for more than two minutes on any of its next seven drives.

Take away Wright’s touchdown run, and the Vols were outgained 472 yards to 202.

Tennessee’s offense couldn’t get any momentum. Its defense had few answers. UGA quarterback Carson Beck was outstanding, especially on third down, on which his team went 9-for-13. Milton was average at best, especially on third down, on which the Vols were 2-for-11.

Wasn’t just that Tennessee lost to Georgia. It’s that the Vols weren’t competitive.

Home fans were beating traffic long before the final whistle, having already exited a stadium in which their Vols hadn’t lost since … the last time UGA was here.

For all that passion that accompanies Tennessee’s historic rivalry with Alabama, Georgia continues to be the largest obstacle to Heupel’s efforts in Knoxville. He has handled Kentucky. Missouri was a problem last week, but not before. The Vols got revenge on South Carolina earlier this season, and they even beat Florida and Alabama last season.

All three times under Heupel, though, Tennessee hasn’t been close to beating Georgia.

Going back further, the Bulldogs have seven wins in a row in this series – all by at least 14 points.

“We’ve still got to continue to take steps,” Heupel said. “In what we’re doing as a program, it’s our personnel, the depth of our program, all those things. … That’s a really good football team. I mean, what they’ve done over the last couple of years is special.

“We’ve got a ways to go.”

With next week’s likely win over Vanderbilt still out there, Tennessee is a decidedly mediocre 7-4 (3-4 in the SEC). It was humbled by Florida and Missouri. It let one get away against Alabama.

Its most impressive win this season was either over a fading Kentucky or against Texas A&M team that ended up being Jimbo Fisher’s last with the Aggies.

That’s not good enough – or at least it wasn’t supposed to be at Tennessee anymore.

Believe the Heup? Maybe next year.

Reach Tennessean sports columnist Gentry Estes at gestes@tennessean.com and on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) @Gentry_Estes.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee's underwhelming season has halted Josh Heupel's momentum