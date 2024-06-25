Underwhelming Displays From Three Inter Milan Players In Italy EURO 2024 Draw Vs Croatia – Two Make The Grade

Underwhelming Displays From Three Inter Milan Players In Italy EURO 2024 Draw Vs Croatia – Two Make The Grade

Inter Milan trio Matteo Darmian, Federico Dimarco, and Davide Frattesi have all faced criticism for their performances for Italy against Croatia.

Today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, give all three 5/10 scored in the player ratings for the EURO 2024 draw. Nicolo Barella and Alessandro Bastoni receive better scores, however.

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti continued to draw heavily on Inter players in his starting eleven yesterday against Croatia.

Italy did not need a win in their final group stage match. But they needed to avoid defeat.

The Azzurri did so – albeit needing a very late equalizer to do so.

And while the first half performance from Spalletti’s team was promising, the second half display saw the Azzurri risk an early elimination from the Euros.

In the view of the Gazzetta, some Inter players were culpable in this.

Darmian, Dimarco & Frattesi Under Fire For Displays Vs Croatia

Veteran defender Matteo Darmian started on the right of Italy’s back three.

As he has often done for Inter, the 34-year-old looked solid and steady defensively. However, there were also a few misplaced passes.

Then when Darmian switched to the left flank, he looked uncomfortable on his right foot. A lack of controlling or showing for the ball as well as an avoidable offside killed a couple Italy attacks.

Meanwhile, Dimarco started the match on the left. This was in spite of an injury that the 26-year-old had picked up against Spain – which had threatened to rule him out.

In the view of the Gazzetta, a lack of fitness showed in Dimarco’s performance.

The Inter wingback was off the pace of the match, and struggled to impact it either in attack or defensively.

Then, Italy coach Spalletti decided to use Davide Frattesi as a second half substitute. He came on for Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini at halftime.

But for the Gazzetta, Frattesi lacked precision in linking midfield and attack.

Worse, it was a careless handball from the 24-year-old that gave Croatia a penalty in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Gazzetta give more positive grades of 6/10 and 6.5/10 to Nicolo Barella and Alessandro Bastoni respectively.