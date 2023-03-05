Underwear Olympics: Stock up/down on linebackers after testing

NFL Scouting Combine week is one of the best weeks in the NFL offseason as we get to get more information on the prospects in this year’s class. The linebackers got their turn and there were some really impressive athletic performances this year. The Cleveland Browns have an interesting decision to make with the linebacker position and could be looking for a new starting mike linebacker in the 2023 NFL Draft.

It is a good year to look for athletic attacking linebackers that would be good fits in the Browns’ defensive scheme. With the possibility of bringing back a great veteran leader like Anthony Walker to help coach up a young player, it could make a lot of sense for the team to make a move in the draft.

Stock Up: Jack Campbell, Iowa

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa’s Jack Campbell had one of the best combine performances we have seen from a linebacker in a long time. His 40-yard dash was closer to average with a 4.65 but he showed up in the jumps and agility drills. He ran an impressive 4.24 to go along with an impressive 6.74 three-cone drill.

After adding 37.5 inch vertical to go with a 10-foot-8 broad jump he showed out great amongst linebackers. In the end, his Relative Athletic Score was the best amongst linebackers with a 9.98 out of 10.

Stock Down: Henry To'o To'o, Alabama

Alabama linebacker Henry To’o To’o

The tape was much better than the testing for Alabama’s Henry To’o To’o who didn’t have a great time in Indy. His 4.62 40-yard dash was a pretty good number but his jumps and agility drills weren’t something to write home about. This is a player that has a lot of experience and understanding of the game but isn’t a blow-you-away type of athlete.

Stock Up: Owen Pappoe, Auburn

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Auburn Tiger Owen Pappoe showed what you see on tape an athletic player that can close the gap in a hurry. He showed wide receiver speed with a 4.39 40-yard dash that he uses to cover players in coverage at a high level. Add in the 35.5 vertical and the 10-foot-6 broad jump and you have a player that helped himself at the combine.

Stock Down: Cam Jones, Indiana

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The testing wasn’t great for Indiana’s Cam Jones, who posted a 4.69 40-yard dash to start it off. He struggled in the bench press as well, only putting up 17 reps of 225. Mix that in with being a smaller undersized linebacker at the position and Cam Jones saw his draft stock drop at the Combine.

