‘The Underthrow’: Twitter sounds off on video of Tua Tagovailoa shared by Miami Dolphins

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AJ Spurr
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Miami Dolphins
    Miami Dolphins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tua Tagovailoa
    Tua Tagovailoa
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tyreek Hill
    Tyreek Hill
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Former Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is heading into season No. 3 in the NFL after being drafted fifth overall in the 2020 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins. Two full seasons have come and gone, but the narrative around Tagovailoa gets sour as the days pass.

There are still months that sit between today and the start of the 2022 NFL regular season, but people can’t help themselves but talk about the lefty quarterback.

In a video posted to the Miami Dolphins official social media accounts, Tagovailoa launched a pass to the Dolphins’ new speedy receiver Tyreek Hill. In the video, it looks as if Hill had to turn around to catch the pass. Of course, everyone loves jumping to conclusions, and people are using this as ammunition stating that Tagovailoa has a weak arm.

It doesn’t stop at the weak arm jokes, Twitter unloaded on the former Heisman-finalist, national championship-winning quarterback.

The video.

A legend chimes in

Miami beat rider says it should not be concerned

A for effort

Whose idea was it to share that?

That was quite the day on Twitter

Maybe find another video

This is also very true

Dolphins fans are used to this now

Sounds like NFL Combine talk all over again

Pat McAfee breaks it down

1

1

Recommended Stories