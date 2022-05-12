‘The Underthrow’: Twitter sounds off on video of Tua Tagovailoa shared by Miami Dolphins

Former Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is heading into season No. 3 in the NFL after being drafted fifth overall in the 2020 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins. Two full seasons have come and gone, but the narrative around Tagovailoa gets sour as the days pass.

There are still months that sit between today and the start of the 2022 NFL regular season, but people can’t help themselves but talk about the lefty quarterback.

In a video posted to the Miami Dolphins official social media accounts, Tagovailoa launched a pass to the Dolphins’ new speedy receiver Tyreek Hill. In the video, it looks as if Hill had to turn around to catch the pass. Of course, everyone loves jumping to conclusions, and people are using this as ammunition stating that Tagovailoa has a weak arm.

It doesn’t stop at the weak arm jokes, Twitter unloaded on the former Heisman-finalist, national championship-winning quarterback.

The video.

A legend chimes in

I played many years of professional football & as much as I hate to admit it, “I under-threw deep passes a number of times in practice!!” There I said it… #GoodToGetThatOffMyChest 🙄 — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) May 11, 2022

Miami beat rider says it should not be concerned

Let me say something about Tua and this “controversial” video the team put out of a long, undefended pass to Tyreek Hill. Tua’s deep ball throws are fine. They aren’t the issue. Velocity is/was an issue. Tua throws with arch phenomenally. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) May 11, 2022

A for effort

Story continues

Tua was trying his best on the throw and that’s all that matters — SORDI🐬 (@FinsOrDie) May 11, 2022

Whose idea was it to share that?

Whichever SM posted that vid of Tua should get fired… just baiting the detractors to take unnecessary shots — KD ➐ (@notkdk3) May 11, 2022

That was quite the day on Twitter

Y’all also had a field day when Tua threw 5 INTs in a monsoon 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IqKocpAXl5 — hialeahbred 🇵🇷🇩🇴 (@hialeahbred) May 11, 2022

Maybe find another video

Hey @MiamiDolphins twitter/media team you guys hiring? Idk who decided to tweet that Tua throw yesterday not a great idea. — ScottyHollywood🐬🤙 (@saltydog2712) May 11, 2022

This is also very true

Hate him or love him … Tua is box office Anything he does or say creates media headlines pic.twitter.com/Jgd0DkxAsD — Kevin☔️ (@HollywoodxKev) May 11, 2022

Dolphins fans are used to this now

Me during the Tua Underthrow crisis trying not to pay attention pic.twitter.com/KfD1xjORJO — FinCity🐬 (@FinCity305) May 11, 2022

Sounds like NFL Combine talk all over again

Muted half of Dolphins twitter because Tua throwing a pass in underwear and a bucket hat is causing a stir — Ryan E (@ryaneuster) May 11, 2022

Pat McAfee breaks it down

The Miami Dolphins social media team did Tua NO favors#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/rQjVulnLzO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 11, 2022

