The Undertaker, WWE Superstars showcased at Big 12 Championship Game

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Texas and Oklahoma State played at AT&T Stadium on Saturday with the Big 12 Championship on the line.

There were plenty of Superstars in attendance who know what it is like to try and win a title.

WWE was a sponsor of the game and the sports entertainment juggernaut supplied talent.

The Undertaker, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre and Jade Cargill were among those at the game.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire