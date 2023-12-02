The Undertaker, WWE Superstars showcased at Big 12 Championship Game

Texas and Oklahoma State played at AT&T Stadium on Saturday with the Big 12 Championship on the line.

There were plenty of Superstars in attendance who know what it is like to try and win a title.

WWE was a sponsor of the game and the sports entertainment juggernaut supplied talent.

The Undertaker, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre and Jade Cargill were among those at the game.

“That is a title and THAT is what they’re playing for on that field today.” – @PatMcAfeeShow Couldn’t have said it better ourselves.@WWE 🤝 @CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/x7s04UGvwe — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) December 2, 2023

