The Undertaker bids farewell as Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre thrill at Survivor Series

The Undertaker was given a touching send-off (WWE)

The Undertaker was given a touching send-off from WWE at Survivor Series, ending his glittering career.

Some 30 years after it was first born with its 1990 debut at the same event, the real-life Mark Calaway donned the iconic black hat and coat one more time to say farewell.

The 55-year-old had already shut the door on his active, in-ring career following his epic win over AJ Styles st AJ Styles back in the Spring, saying he had "no desire" to wrestle again.

Now he looks to have ridden off into the sunset with an unrivalled career - and the ultimate send-off behind him.

As promised, WWE brought back some big names from Taker's past for the Final Farewell. Joining the likes of Jeff Hardy, The Big Show and Shane McMahon from the present day were Mick Foley, The Godfather, The Godwins, Savio Vega, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Kane and Triple H, all of whom have battled with or against the Undertaker across the last three decades.

A hologram of the late Paul Bearer was seen in the ring WWE

Along with a brief speech from Vince McMahon and indeed Taker himself was a look back at his storied career, the legend signing off with his epic 'Rest in Peace' line, before being joined in the ring by a hologram of the late Paul Bearer in a real goosebumps moment for long-time fans.

Then and there was the moment those fans expected the ceremony to be interrupted by an up-and-coming star from 2020 who would emerge to take down the Deadman, so tried and tested is the method of legends giving newer talent a chance to shine on their way out.

That didn't materialise, but that was undoubtedly the right occasion as the peerless Undertaker got to shine in the spotlight one last time.

As well as his send-off, Survivor Series was packed with plenty of action from the 2020 stars of RAW and Smackdown as they competed in cross-brand matches throughout the night.

Headlining the bouts was a meeting between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre from RAW, and Smackdown's top star, Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Such is the current position of these two stars, it was always far more likely to be Reigns that stood tall at the end of this one and so it proved - with the Tribal Chief making use of a low blow and outside interference before eventually claiming victory.

Lana was the sole survivor WWE

That was arguably the match of the night as the two heavy-hitters put on a match of real quality, and one you'd rarely see between two men of their size.

In the traditional five-on-five Survivor Series tag team matches, Team Raw won both of the contests, with the red brand's men's team dominating their Smackdown counterparts, eliminating all five members of the team without losing a single man of their own. Smackdown's cause was hardly helped by the loss of Seth Rollins early on, with Raw ultimately cruising to victory from there leaving Paul Heyman and, undoubtedly, Roman Reigns disappointed with the efforts of Jey Uso, the latter later ordering his cousin and charge away from the arena, only for him to return and aid Reigns' win later on.

In the Women's match, Lana was predictably but nonetheless amusingly the sole survivor for RAW in a far narrower victory. Lana has spent the last several months being planted through commentary tables on episodes of television as the rest of her team sought to eliminate her from the line-up, perceiving her to be a weak link. True to WWE form, she outlasted them all to win the match for her team, albeit by default and hanging around outside the ring while the rest of the match - and eliminations - played out in front of her. The eliminations played out far faster in this match than in the men's contest but, given the ending they were going for, it played out well enough in the end.

Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre WWE

The Street Profits picked up a little bit of an upset win against The New Day as WWE's two tag team champions squared off. A really watchable affair that really flew by ended when Xavier Woods ate a combination of their Electric Chair and Blockbuster.

When United States Champion Bobby Lashley met Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, the most likely outcome prevailed when Lashley picked up a win much assisted by interference by fellow Hurt Business member MVP, while Sasha Banks outsmarted Asuka to win the battle of WWE's two Women's Champion, reversing her advance into an inside crandle and winning pinning combination.

WWE SURVIVOR SERIES QUICK RESULTS

5-on-5 Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw defeated Team SmackDown – All five members of Team Raw survived

Champions vs. Champions: The Street Profits defeated The New Day

Champion vs. Champion: Bobby Lashley defeated Sami Zayn

Champion vs. Champion: Sasha Banks defeated Asuka

5-on-5 Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw defeated Team SmackDown - Lana was the sole survivor

Champion vs. Champion: Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre

